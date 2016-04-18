(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 17 (Fitch) Rapid growth in overseas
investment by
Chinese insurers could lead to rising risks in a number of
areas, including
asset-liability duration and currency mismatches, asset
concentration risks and
execution risks from M&A, says Fitch Ratings.
Chinese insurance companies ramped up their overseas investments
after the China
Insurance Regulatory Commission liberalised offshore investment
regulations in
October 2012. The rule change was aimed at boosting returns on
insurers'
portfolios and it allowed for a greater diversity of overseas
investments,
including in more products and destination markets.
Chinese insurers' investments are predominantly in long-tenured,
illiquid asset
classes such as property, infrastructure projects and private
equity. Rapid
growth in these investments could lead to greater
asset-liability duration
mismatches if insurers rely mainly on premiums from
short-tenured insurance
products, such as universal life policies, to fund the offshore
investments.
Currency risks will also increase alongside growing overseas
portfolio assets as
insurers mostly carry Chinese yuan-denominated liabilities. More
Chinese
insurers, including China Life, Ping An, and China Taiping, have
issued offshore
debt to mitigate some of this currency risk.
Asset concentration in certain sectors or regions may make
Chinese insurers'
capitalisation more vulnerable to potential impairments.
Insurers with limited experience in investing overseas may also
face execution
risks as they significantly expand their portfolios or engage in
M&A. Chinese
insurers have thus far largely invested in real estate,
including hotels or
office buildings, or formed investment vehicles such as China
Insurance
Investment (CII) to target offshore infrastructure projects. CII
was launched in
December 2015 by 46 Chinese corporate shareholders comprising 27
insurance
companies, 15 insurance asset management companies and four
other private
companies with initial capital of CNY1.2bn. Private equity
investments have
mainly targeted the acquisitions of controlling stakes of
overseas insurance
companies or financial institutions.
Insurers are allowed to invest in 45 stipulated national or
regional markets and
in asset classes, including fixed income, equities, real estate
and funds.
Offshore and offshore emerging market investments must not
exceed 15% and 10% of
insurers' total assets in the previous year, respectively. Real
estate
investments abroad must be in mature commercial properties with
stable incomes
in central areas of the main cities of developed countries
listed by the
regulator.
