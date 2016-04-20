(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
AIA Company
Limited, Thailand Branch's (AIA Thailand) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects AIA Thailand's legal status as a branch of
AIA Company
Limited (AIACL) and is based on AIACL's solid market franchise,
sustained sound
financial performance and strong capitalisation. AIACL is among
the leading life
insurers in Asia, with presence in 18 Asia-Pacific markets and
more than 29
million individual policies. The company had total assets of
USD168bn as at 30
November 2015.
AIACL's profitability remains strong, with a 2% pre-tax return
on assets in the
financial year ending 30 November 2015 (FY15). Annualised new
premiums grew 14%
to USD4bn, with regular premiums accounting for 88% of all
annualised new
premiums in FY15. This supported strong new business growth of
26% in FY15, with
most markets delivering double-digit growth compared with FY14.
Thailand is
AIACL's second-largest market after Hong Kong, accounting for
17.2% of AIACL's
operating profit after-tax and 16.7% of its total weighted
premium income in
FY15.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AIACL will
maintain a
strong credit profile in the medium- to long-term.
AIA Thailand is the market leader in the Thai life-insurance
industry, with
21.9% market share in the first 11 months of 2015 by total
premiums written. The
company's regulatory risk-based capital of 460% as at
end-September 2015 is
among the highest in the industry and significantly higher than
the minimum
requirement of 140%. AIA Thailand has maintained its sound
profitability, as
evidenced in the improved value of its new business margin in
FY15 to 75.8%,
from 63.2% a year ago. Its annualised return on equity for 3Q15
amounted to
11.6%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A material deterioration in AIACL's credit profile could have a
negative impact
on AIA Thailand's rating. This could include an unexpected
significant
deterioration in financial performance, that is, pre-tax return
on assets
falling to below 1%, debt-to-capital rising above 20% and below
investment-grade
bonds-to-total equity rising above 40% for an extended period.
Fitch does not
expect these risks to materialise in the medium-term.
AIA Thailand's National IFS Rating is already at the highest
possible level and
cannot be upgraded further.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
