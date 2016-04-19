(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/HONG KONG, April 18 (Fitch) Structured finance (SF)
transactions in
Australia and New Zealand remained stable in 1Q16, with 184
tranches from 77
transactions affirmed, says Fitch Ratings. Thirteen tranches
were upgraded from
10 transactions, following continued strong asset performance,
and there were no
downgrades or Outlook revisions.
Australia and New Zealand's stable economic environment over the
last two years
is reflected in the strong asset performance. The stable target
cash rate in
Australia and decreasing official cash rate in New Zealand
helped borrowers
service their debt.
The small increase in the average standard variable rate in
Australia did not
seem to affect borrowers over the quarter. Residential loans
also benefitted
from the Australian and New Zealand housing markets, in which
property price
appreciation has been significant over the past couple of years.
The upgrades were to four notes from the auto-loan transaction
Series 2013-1
REDS EHP Trust and one note from each of nine Australian prime
residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) Class B notes.
The Series 2013-1 REDS EHP Trust upgrades reflected strong
performance of the
underlying pool, with lower losses than Fitch's stressed
assumptions and strong
excess spread. Credit enhancement increased as a result of
sequential payment of
the notes. The nine Australian prime RMBS upgrades reflected the
build-up of
credit enhancement, which was sufficient to support higher
ratings.
Australian prime RMBS ratings accounted for most of the
affirmations (134),
followed by Australian non-conforming RMBS (25), Australian auto
ABS (13), New
Zealand prime RMBS (7) and Australian small balance CMBS (5). At
the end of
1Q16, all publicly rated notes were on Rating Outlook Stable
except three notes
(Classes C, D and E from Flexi ABS Trust 2014-1) that have been
on Rating
Outlook Positive since May 2015.
The transactions reviewed during the quarter made up
approximately 34% of the
Fitch publicly rated Australian and New Zealand SF transactions
outstanding at
end-4Q15.
Individual rating action commentaries relating to specific
rating actions can be
found on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com
Contacts:
James Zanesi
Director
+61 2 8256 0306
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Alison Ho
Senior Director
+852 2263 9937
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Related research:
Fitch: Most APAC SF Ratings Stable in 1Q16; 13 Upgrades, No
Downgrades,
published 19 April 2016
Fitch: Stable Economy Supports Japanese SF in 1Q16; Account Bank
Replaced,
published 19 April 2016
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.