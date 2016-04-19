(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says 205
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
structured finance (SF) and structured credit (SC) tranches were
affirmed in
1Q16. Thirteen ratings were upgraded during the quarter, none
were downgraded.
The upgrades were to four notes from the Australian auto loan
transaction Series
2013-1 REDS EHP Trust and one note each from nine Australian
prime residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions.
Most of the affirmations were RMBS backed by Australian or New
Zealand
properties (166), 13 were Australian auto ABS and five were
Australian small
balance commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). Elsewhere,
asset-backed
securities (ABS) ratings from India (11) and China (1), RMBS
backed by Japanese
properties (7) and two SC ratings were also affirmed.
At the end of 1Q16, most long-term ratings in APAC had Stable
Outlooks. The
on-going exceptions were Positive Outlooks on three Australian
ABS tranches and
one structured credit rating.
Australia and New Zealand's robust economies over the last two
years are
reflected in the strong asset performance. The stable target
cash rate in
Australia and decreasing official cash rate in New Zealand
helped borrowers
service their debt. The Australian and New Zealand housing
markets have remained
strong due to significant property price appreciation over the
past couple of
years.
The account bank for eight Japanese SF transactions became
ineligible, following
its downgrade in December 2015. This was successfully replaced
by a bank
satisfying Fitch's SF counterparty criteria in March 2016.
Individual rating action commentaries relating to specific
rating actions can be
found on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com
Contacts:
Alison Ho
Senior Director
+852 2263 9937
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
Fitch: Stable Economy Reflected in 1Q16 Australia, NZ SF
Ratings, published 19
April 2016
Fitch: Stable Economy Supports Japanese SF in 1Q16; Account Bank
Replaced,
published 19 April 2016
