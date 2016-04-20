(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) A group of the largest U.S.
for-profit hospital
companies reported an average of 0.75% organic growth in
inpatient admissions
last year, making 2015 noteworthy as the first year of positive
growth in
admissions since 2008.
"A repeat performance of positive growth is unlikely in 2016,
since the
improving economy and Affordable Care Act provided a lift that
can't overtake
longer-term headwinds to growth, like pressure by payors to
reduce short-stays
and readmissions," says Megan Neuburger, Managing Director.
Fitch expects to see organic volume growth similar to fourth
quarter 2015 (4Q15)
when companies report 1Q results; the industry posted -1% growth
in admissions
and 1.2% growth in adjusted admissions for 4Q. Growth in
adjusted admissions
will continue to well outpace growth in admissions, with the
differential
dependent upon the amount of the outpatient market hospital
companies can
capture. During the period 2008-2015, the performance gap
between growth in
volumes of admissions and adjusted admissions averaged 200 basis
points
annually. Capital investment in more acute service lines should
help to
stabilize the slow erosion in admissions, but a shift to
outpatient services and
the stiff competition among healthcare providers to capture that
market share
will continue.
Pressure on hospital admissions as a result of regulatory
reforms like Medicare
payment penalties for readmissions should normalize eventually,
but it has
proved difficult to call a bottom. For example, hospital
providers in rural
markets have been reporting headwinds related to drops in
short-stay admissions
for several years. One possible explanation for this trend is
that process and
productivity enhancements and technological innovation are
working to keep more
patients out of the hospital, which is good news for patients
and payors.
The report provides a summary of the quarterly operating
performance and credit
metrics of companies in the for-profit hospital sector,
including detailed debt
and organizational structure charts. The full report, 'U.S.
Hospitals' Credit
Diagnosis: Noteworthy Items in Patient Volume Trends' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
