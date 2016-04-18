(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned a
National Rating
of 'AA+(idn)' to PT Maybank Indonesia Finance's (MIF,
AA+(idn)/Stable) issue of
rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows:
- Bonds with a maturity of three years assigned a National
Long-Term Rating of
'AA+(idn)'
- Bonds with a maturity of five years assigned a National
Long-Term Rating of
'AA+(idn)''
The bonds are issued under MIF's existing senior Debt Programme
II of up to
IDR5trn, to which Fitch previously assigned National Long-Term
and Short-Term
Ratings of 'AA+(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)', respectively. The issue
size is IDR1.1trn
in total, and the proceeds will be used to support business
growth.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The bonds are rated at the same level as MIF's National
Long-Term Ratings in
accordance with Fitch criteria.
The ratings are driven by Fitch's view that the parent of MIF
would provide
timely support to its subsidiary, should it be needed. MIF plays
an important
role in expanding its parent's consumer business in Indonesia.
Fitch views MIF as a strategically important subsidiary of PT
Bank Maybank
Indonesia Tbk (Maybank Indonesia; BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable), because
of their strong
linkages. This is evident from the parent's full ownership and
name sharing with
its subsidiary, strong operational alignment, provision of
funding support to
the subsidiary and the significant contribution that MIF makes
to its parent's
loan portfolio. The ratings of the parent are in turn driven by
strong support
from Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank; A-/Negative).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
The ratings on the debt issue will move in tandem with any
changes to MIF's
National Long-Term Rating. Any significant dilution in ownership
by, or
perceived weakening of support from, the parent would exert
downward pressure on
the ratings of MIF, including the possibility of multi-notch
downgrades.
However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable
future, given its
strategic role in expanding its parent's business in Indonesia's
consumer
financing market. Any changes to the parent's rating, or a
multiple notch
downgrade in the ultimate parent's rating, could also impact on
the ratings of
MIF.
Rating upside could arise if Fitch were to perceive MIF as a
core subsidiary of
Maybank Indonesia. This would likely result in an equalisation
of MIF's ratings
with its parent's national ratings, based on Fitch criteria.
Evidence of
stronger integration between parent and subsidiary, and higher
contribution to
its parent's assets and income on a sustainable basis could lead
us to equalise
the ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 13 April 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (pub. 14
Apr 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.