(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based Sunshine Life
Insurance Corporation Limited's (Sunshine Life; Insurance
Financial Strength:
A/Stable) senior unsecured notes a final rating of 'A-'.
Sunshine Life issued a total of USD1.5bn of US
dollar-denominated notes in three
tranches: USD500m of 2.50% notes due 2019, USD700m of 3.15%
notes due 2021 and
USD300m of 4.50% notes due 2026.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final rating is in line
with the expected
rating assigned on 4 April 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are senior unsecured obligation of Sunshine Life. The
notes are rated
at the same level as Sunshine Life's Issuer Default Rating of
'A-', reflecting
average recovery prospects in the event of default. Sunshine
Life plans to use
the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate
purposes.
Sunshine Life is primarily owned by Sunshine Insurance Group
Company Limited
(SIG). Fitch believes SIG will continue to provide capital
support to Sunshine
Life, if needed. Fitch views both Sunshine Life and its
affiliate, Sunshine
Property & Casualty Insurance Company as core operating entities
within SIG.
Fitch estimated that the notes issued by Sunshine Life will
raise SIG's
financial leverage to 28.2% from 12.4% at end-2015 on a
pro-forma basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes will be affected by any changes in the
ratings on
Sunshine Life.
For details on the key rating drivers and sensitivities for the
rating on
Sunshine Life, see "Fitch Publishes Sunshine Life at IFS 'A';
Outlook Stable"
dated 4 April 2016 on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road,
Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 31 March 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
