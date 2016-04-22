(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Russian Republic of
Khakassia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
to 'BB-' from 'BB' and its National Long-term rating to
'A+(rus)' from
'AA-(rus)', while affirming its Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'B'. The
Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.
Khakassia's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
also been
downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' and to 'A+(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'.
The downgrade follows a sharp increase in Khakassia's direct
risk, driven by
persistently large budget deficits during 2013-2015, while the
republic's
self-funding capacity remains weak.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the following rating drivers and their
relative weights:
High
In 2015, the republic's direct risk grew 55% to reach RUB16.5bn.
As a share of
current revenue direct risk was 84.4%, above 2014's 61.5% and
our expectations
of 70%-75% and no longer commensurate with a 'BB' rating. In
2015 the republic's
administration struggled to contain deficit due to increased
capital
expenditure. As a result the deficit widened to 21% of total
revenue from 13% in
2014, resulting in steep debt growth.
Fitch forecasts deficit before debt variation will narrow to
8%-10% in 2016-2018
as the region will likely scale back its capex to about 15%
(2015: 30%) and also
because more than half of the capex will be funded by earmarked
transfers from
the federal budget. We forecast the on-going deficit is likely
to lead to
moderate debt growth, taking direct risk to 100% of current
revenue by end-2018.
The republic's direct risk as of 1 April 2016 comprised 42.5%
bank loans, 39.8%
bond issues and 17.7% budget loans. As in many Russian LRGs,
Khakassia's
maturity profile is short-term with 81% direct risk maturing in
2016-2018. Fitch
expects the republic's refinancing needs will largely be funded
by market debt
(bond placements and bank loans). This exposes the region to
market interest
rate volatility and could negatively impact its current balance
over the medium
term.
Medium
Fitch expects the republic's operating margin to consolidate at
5%-6% over the
medium term, which will be insufficient to cover interest
expenses, due to
growing direct risk and increased funding costs. Khakassia's
operating margin
improved to 6.4% in 2015, from -0.6% in 2014, supported by
higher proceeds from
corporate income tax (up 31.5% yoy), excise duties (up 15.5%
yoy) and property
tax (up 9.2% yoy). However, the higher revenue was offset by
faster growth of
capex, which rose to 30.5% of total expenditure in 2015 from an
already high
23.4% in 2014. The high capex was driven by increased
investments in social
infrastructure and housing construction for victims of large
fires that occurred
in spring 2015.
Khakassia's wealth metrics are in line with the national median.
However the
republic's economy is concentrated in the hydro-power
generation, mining and
non-ferrous metallurgy sectors. The top 10 taxpayers contributed
49.5% to the
republic's tax revenue in 2015 (2014: 44.5%). Taxes accounted
for 71% of
operating revenue in 2015, which makes the region's budget prone
to volatility.
Fitch forecasts Russia's national economy to contract 1.5% in
2016 and believes
the region will also face sluggish economic activity, which
could negatively
affect Khakassia's tax base.
Khakassia's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a
constraining factor on
the republic's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of
revenue sources
and the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the
tiers of
government limit Khakassia's forecasting ability and negatively
affect its debt
and investment management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from direct risk decreasing below 60% of
current revenue,
coupled with a positive current balance on a sustained basis.
A downgrade may result from the republic's inability to curb
direct risk growth
towards 100% of current revenue, accompanied by growing
refinancing pressure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
