(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 19 (Fitch) A debt-for-equity
swap plan,
intended to alleviate mounting bad loans and financial pressures
on Chinese
firms, would be credit negative for the banking sector, says
Fitch Ratings.
Fitch believes that banks' ability to support such a plan in a
large scale is
limited given their slowing profit growth, rising credit costs
and more
stringent regulatory capital requirements. The extent of the
impact on banks
will depend on the details of the plan, including its size and
the types of
companies that will be allowed to participate.
Domestic and international media have reported that Chinese
authorities are
preparing a CNY1trn (USD154bn) pilot programme to exchange bank
loans for
equity. Such a swap would be equivalent to around 24% of Chinese
commercial
banks' (not including policy banks) NPLs and special-mention
loans, or 1% of
total domestic loans in the banking system. The scale of the
reported swap plan
would not be significant for the banking system as a whole, but
if the programme
were to be markedly scaled up, it could have a sufficient effect
on bank assets
and capital to be negative for bank credit profiles.
A debt-to-equity swap would increase risk in banks' portfolios.
Equities have
lower priority of claims relative to debt during the liquidation
process and
some bank loans have collateral, which can provide protection
and mitigate
losses in the event of default. Furthermore, while equities
provide higher
returns to compensate for risk, the returns are usually more
volatile and
dependent on company earnings and dividend policies.
Equity investments are also likely to have a higher risk weight
than bank loans.
As such, a large-scale debt-to-equity swap is likely to weaken
banks' capital
positions. Generally speaking, Chinese banks are not allowed to
invest in
equities of non-bank corporations, and China's banking regulator
requires banks
to apply a 400% risk weight on equity investments, which must be
held for policy
reasons and have special approval from the State Council. The
higher capital
requirement on equity investments may encourage the banks to
move these
exposures off their balance sheets or classify them differently
through
alternative credit products with more complicated transaction
structures. This
would reduce transparency and make it more difficult to assess
bank risk.
More broadly, a debt-for-equity swap without fundamental
improvement in
borrowers' creditworthiness will only push back resolution of
growing
asset-quality pressures and enable risk to further accumulate in
the banking
system. To be sure, if companies are able to use the swap to
improve their
financial profiles and sustainability of their business models,
then it could
help to resolve the NPL issue and contribute to macroeconomic
reform over the
long run. As such, the types of companies that will be allowed
to use the swap
programme will determine to what extent it will have a negative
effect on banks.
The level of state support provided for the programme could also
be a factor in
quantifying the effects on banks. The swap would reinforce the
strategic
importance banks play in maintaining financial stability and
would underline the
sovereign's strong propensity for support. However, it would
also highlight the
dilemma Chinese banks face between supporting policy directives
and maintaining
their standalone credit profiles.
It remains to be seen whether the authorities will also create a
swap plan for
corporate bonds. Such a programme would be much more complicated
as bondholders
for a given issue tend to be far more fragmented than bank
lenders. A bond swap
would also likely trigger significant uncertainty in the nascent
domestic bond
market. This would run counter to the authorities' efforts to
build and deepen
China's capital markets.
Contacts:
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2135
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd.
1903, 19/F, PICC Tower
2 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District
Beijing
Ying Wang
Senior Director
Corporates
+86 21 5097 3010
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.