(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised KBC
Verzekeringen's and KBC
Group Re's (together, KBC Insurance) Outlooks on their Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings to Positive from Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed KBC Insurance's IFS rating
at 'A'. Fitch
has also affirmed KBC Verzekeringen's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision follows a similar rating action on KBC
Group (IDR:
A-/Positive; see "Fitch Affirms KBC Bank's 'A-' IDR; Revises
Outlook to
Positive", published on 14 April 2016). The ratings continue to
reflect the core
strategic importance of KBC Insurance within KBC Group, given
the latter's
integrated bancassurance business model. KBC Insurance relies on
KBC Group for
its roles, business position and strategic direction.
KBC Group's 'A-' IDR continues to act as a cap on KBC
Verzekeringen's IDR. The
standalone IFS assessment of KBC Verzekeringen would be higher
if its IDR were
not capped. The IFS assessment factors in the benefits derived
by KBC
Verzekeringen from being part of KBC Group, specifically
regarding integrated
capital management, the alignment of strategy and distribution.
The standalone IFS assessment reflects KBC Verzekeringen's
important business
position in Belgium where it is the third-largest insurer. It is
also
underpinned by KBC Verzekeringen's strong profitability and
capitalisation. The
company's reported combined ratio was a strong 91% in 2015. Its
consolidated
regulatory solvency II ratio is also very strong (end-December
2015: 231%), and
in particular, its Fitch Prism Factor-Based Model score on 2014
data was
'Extremely Strong', which Fitch expects to have continued in
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in KBC Group's ratings are likely to result in similar
changes to KBC
Verzekeringen's ratings. In addition, if, in Fitch's view, KBC
Insurance becomes
less strategically important to KBC Group this would also likely
result in a
downgrade.
KBC Group Re relies on KBC Verzekeringen for its role as a
captive reinsurer,
business position, strategic direction and asset management
expertise. Any
changes to its parent's ratings are likely to have a
corresponding impact on KBC
Group Re's ratings.
