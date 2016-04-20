(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised NH Hotel
Group S.A's. (NH)
Outlook to Positive from Stable, while affirming its Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (LT IDR) at 'B-'. Fitch has also affirmed NH's EUR250m
2019 senior
secured notes at 'B+' with a Recovery Rating 'RR2.'
Fitch is also withdrawing the 'B+(EXP)' instrument rating on the
planned issue
of EUR200m 2022 secured notes, which the group has decided not
to proceed with.
The change to Positive Outlook reflects our view that due to its
refurbishment
and brand repositioning programme, which is strengthening and
diversifying its
business model, NH should be able to maintain the improved
operating performance
it achieved in 2015.
The ratings are constrained by past under-investment in the
hotel portfolio,
which has been addressed with a significant capex programme to
be substantially
completed by end-2016. While we expect some deleveraging over
the next three
years, this may be limited by potential dividend payments from
2017 onwards.
The Outlook is likely to return to Stable if Fitch believes that
its
sensitivities for an upgrade are not achievable in the next two
years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operating Performance Improving
EBITDA increased in 2015, with revenue per available room
(RevPar) growing at
11% yoy. This positive trend should be maintained in 2016, as
refurbishment
leads to average room rate rises, although lower than in
2015.The trend also
underlines the group's move to upmarket hotels with the
conversion of around 21
hotels to the upscale NH Collection brand, achieving higher room
rates (between
30% and 50% additional ARR versus an NH room) through increased
bookings from
new business users.
Growing Upscale Presence
The expansion and development plan includes the development of
further NH
Collection four star plus hotels, which should increase the
portfolio to a total
of close to 70 hotels and 11,000 rooms by end- 2017. Overall NH
Collection
hotels deliver an ARR of between 30% and 50% more than a normal
NH hotel. This
upscale hotel format underpins our estimate of EBITDA growth
from 2016 to 2018.
Attractive Hotel Portfolio
The majority of NH hotel properties are in or around major
European and Latin
American cities. As a result, the portfolio's valuation
(EUR1.6bn at end-2014)
has proven resilient and become a primary source of liquidity in
recent years.
The properties further serve as collateral for the group's
secured debt. In
additional NH has identified up to EUR140m of hotels that could
be disposed of
in 2016.
Evolving Lease Liabilities
During 2015 the group terminated leases and renegotiated lease
contracts,
resulting in an annual gross savings of around EUR7m p.a.
(before new leases
signed). This process should continue in 2016, ensuring leases
remain stable as
a percentage of revenues at around 20%. They are, however, still
high compared
with peers (Accor: 15% in 2015).
High but Slowly Improving Leverage
Leverage is in the 'B' category and we expect some moderate
deleveraging in
2016, which constrains the ratings. Based on our conservative
EBITDA growth
assumptions, we project that FFO lease-adjusted net leverage
should improve but
remain above 7.0x at end-2016 (7.7x at end 2015). This compares
unfavourably
with peers, Accor and Whitbread, and reflects projected high
capex in 2016 that
will absorb potential FCF generation in that year. While we
expect some
deleveraging over the next three years, this may be limited by
potential
dividend payments from 2017 onwards.
Nevertheless, the Positive Outlook is based on the scope for
better-than-expected performance, due to improved momentum in
NH's core markets
of Italy and Spain.
Gradual Shift to Online
At end-2015 around 50% of bookings were through direct channel
(ie own website
and mobile apps) against third-party website bookings. NH is
targeting for 55%
of all bookings to be made directly by 2018, which is still
moderate by European
standards, although acceptable by southern Europe standards.
Strong Expected Recoveries
The 'RR2' on the senior secured notes reflects Fitch's
expectations that the
valuation of NH - and resulting recoveries for its creditors -
will be maximised
in a liquidation due to the significant value of the group's
owned real-estate
portfolio, which also benefits from unencumbered assets with an
estimated value
of around EUR600m at end-October 2015. We assume a fairly
conservative 7x
multiple in a distressed scenario.
Successful Asset Disposals
NH sold the Sotogrande estate for EUR178m in 2014 and achieved a
further EUR33m
of disposals in 2015, which has improved financial flexibility,
allowed some
debt repayment and funded capex. NH plans to sells a further
EUR140m of hotel
assets in 2016, reflecting its continued push to dispose of
under-performing or
non-core assets.
Asset-Light Slowly Increasing
The asset sales in 2014 and 2015 demonstrate NH's move to
increase the portion
of the overall portfolio under a "managed" format as opposed to
the "owned"
structure currently in place. Since 2008, NH has increased the
properties under
management to 24% at end-2015. This changing business model
combines the
benefits of lower capex needs with reduced volatility of
profits. Nevertheless
the group remains an asset heavy/leased business model, rather
than the US-asset
light hotel business profile.
Acceptable but Thin Liquidity
NH's unrestricted cash was EUR42m at end-2015, down from EUR165m
at end-2014, as
a result of the higher capex and the acquisition of the
Colombian hotel group,
Hoteles Royal, during 2015. Capex to reposition the hotels,
expand and develop
new projects and upgrade the IT network for the coming three
years will remain
high in 2016 and is likely to drain operating cash, leading to
net cash
outflows. With the repositioning likely to be completed by
end-2016, we estimate
capex will return to more normal levels of between 4% and 6% of
revenues.
Debt maturity slightly improved in FY15, with the extension of
the maturity of
the EUR171.5m syndicated loan facility by a year to October
2018. 2018 will be a
key refinancing year with EUR439m to be repaid, including the
EUR250m
convertible bonds.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Occupancy and ARR growth will be lower than management's
expectations,
particularly from 2017 onwards. Nevertheless, we assume RevPar
to increase as
the repositioning plan completes, a greater number of NH
Collection upscale
rooms become available, and improved room yield management takes
effect. But
2016 overall RevPar increase will be more moderate than in 2015.
- Operating lease costs of between around EUR300m p.a. and
EUR335m p.a. from
2016 to 2018.
- Capex (maintenance and repositioning/development) between
EUR160m and EUR170m
reflecting that around 80% of repositioning spending will be
completed by
end-2016.
- Potential dividend payments from 2017 onwards.
- Deferred payment for Hoteles Royal of EUR17.7m in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating actions include:
- Sustained improved trading performance leading to group EBITDA
margin
(excluding one-off gains) being sustained at or above 10% (FY15:
9.1%)
- Leverage reducing sustainably to FFO lease-adjusted net
leverage below 7.0x.
- EBITDAR/(gross interest +rent) sustainably above 1.5x or FFO
fixed charge
cover above 1.3x (FY15: 1.2x)
- Demonstrated sustained positive free cash flow (FCF).
Negative: The Outlook is likely to return to Stable if Fitch
projects that the
above sensitivities for an upgrade are not achievable over a
two-year horizon.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a downgrade
include:
- Weakening occupancy or pricing leading to group EBITDA margin
(excluding
one-off gains) falling below 6%
- Weaker operational cash flows leading to higher continued FCF
outflows,
resulting in strained liquidity
- FFO lease adjusted net leverage above 9.0x
- EBITDAR/(gross interest + rent) below 1.1x or FFO fixed charge
cover below
1.1x on a sustained basis.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of yearly
operating lease
expense to long-term assets of EUR283m in 2015
- Cash: We have adjusted available cash at end-December 2015 by
deducting EUR35m
for restrictions, working capital and operational requirements.
