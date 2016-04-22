(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Republic of
Udmurtia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and National
Long-term rating at
'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and the National
Long-term rating
are Negative.
The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'.
The affirmation and Negative Outlook reflect Fitch's unchanged
baseline scenario
regarding the region's growing direct risk and risk to restoring
its current
balance to positive territory over the medium-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Udmurtia's weak operating performance and
high level of
direct risk. The ratings also take into account a diversified
local economy,
which has been decelerating since 2014, in line with the
national economic
downturn, and a weak institutional framework for Russian
sub-nationals.
Fitch expects Udmurtia's operating margin will remain weak, but
still positive
at 1%-2% in 2016-2018, reflecting a sluggish regional economy
and rigid
operating spending after the 2015 expenditure reduction. In 2015
the republic
achieved a positive operating margin of 2.6% (vs. an average
negative 3.4% in
2012-2014) as the administration optimised goods and services
procurement,
contained operating expenditure and received higher tax proceeds
from the
military industry following increased defence spending by the
federal
government.
Fitch expects the republic will shrink its budget deficit to
9%-10% of total
revenue over the medium-term, from an average of 14.6% in
2012-2015, by
restraining both capex and operating expenditure. However, a
substantial
decrease in capex is unlikely after having reached a low 11.2%
of total
expenditure in 2015 (vs. an average 15% in 2012-2014).
The budget deficit will continue to lead to increases in direct
risk, which we
forecast will approach 100% of current revenue by end-2018. In
2015 direct risk
increased mildly to 79.4% of current revenue, from 75.4% in
2014, as Udmurtia
used accumulated cash to finance part of its deficit. Despite
growing debt,
interest expenditure is expected to stabilise at 5%-6% of
operating revenue due
to an increased share of low-cost federal loans in the debt
structure.
Nevertheless, we forecast current margin will remain weak at a
negative 3%-4%
over the medium-term, compared with a negative 2.9% in 2015.
Udmurtia is exposed to refinancing pressure as 76% of direct
risk matures in
2016-2018. In 2016 the republic faces RUB10.1bn of repayments
(22% of direct
risk as of 1 April 2016). During 1Q16 the republic received
RUB5.9bn of
three-year federal budget loans at near-zero interest to replace
part of its
commercial debt, which helped ease refinancing pressure. The
region's remaining
2016 maturities are expected to be covered by a combination of
bond issuance,
bank credit facilities and federal budget loans.
The republic has a diversified industrial economy with a focus
on the oil
extraction, metallurgy, machine-building and military sectors.
This helps to
smooth business cycles and keeps Udmurtia's wealth metrics in
line with the
national median. In 2015 the republic's GRP contracted 2.4%,
slower than the
national average decline of 3.7%. Fitch expects national GDP to
shrink 1.5% in
2016, which could negatively impact the region's tax base.
Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a
constraining factor on
the republic's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of
revenue sources
and the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the
tiers of
government limit Udmurtia's forecasting ability and negatively
affect its debt
and investment management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An inability to restore the current balance to positive
territory and to ease
high refinancing pressure, with direct risk edging towards 100%
of current
revenue, could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
