NEW YORK, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'BBB' to
AutoZone, Inc.'s (AutoZone) $650 million of new senior unsecured
notes composed
of a $400 million issue of 10-year notes and a $250 million
issue of three-year
notes. Proceeds from the new issues will be used for general
corporate purposes.
Fitch rates AutoZone's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
'BBB'/Stable
Outlook. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects AutoZone's leading position in the retail
auto parts and
accessories aftermarket, its strong operating performance, and
steady credit
metrics. The ratings also consider the company's aggressive
share repurchase
posture.
AutoZone is a leader in the large, growing and fragmented auto
parts
aftermarket, and competes in two markets. It is the number one
player in its
primary sub-sector, the $51 billion 'Do-It-Yourself' auto
aftermarket (79% of
AutoZone's sales) and a small but growing player in the $64
billion
'Do-It-For-Me' commercial auto aftermarket. Approximately 84% of
AutoZone's
merchandise mix consists of either maintenance or replacement of
failed
products, for which demand is relatively stable.
Comparable store (comp) sales were up 3.8% in fiscal 2015 and
were up 3.6% in
the first two quarters of fiscal 2016. Going forward, Fitch
expects AutoZone can
sustain low-single-digit comps supported by 1%-2% comps on the
retail side of
the business and relatively faster growth in the commercial
business. Overall
sales growth should be in the mid-single digits due to the
addition of around
200 units annually.
AutoZone has among the strongest operating margins in the retail
sector. The
company's size, national footprint (it owns around half of its
real estate), and
retail-orientation have contributed to its industry leading
EBITDA margin of
22.3% in the 12 months ending Feb. 13, 2016. Fitch believes that
there is modest
additional upside to this margin, but that it will be limited
longer-term by a
gradually increasing mix of lower-margin commercial and online
sales.
AutoZone's credit metrics have been stable despite aggressive
share repurchase
activity that is partly debt-financed. AutoZone's adjusted
debt/EBITDAR ratio
has remained steady at 2.7x over the past four years
(capitalizing operating
leases on an 8x rents basis).
Fitch expects AutoZone will generate free cash flow (FCF) of
around $900 million
to $1 billion annually over the next two years. Excess FCF,
together with some
incremental borrowings, is expected to be directed towards share
buybacks.
Overall debt levels are expected to grow in line with EBITDAR,
enabling the
company to maintain its current leverage profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects AutoZone can sustain low-single-digit comps
supported by 1%-2%
comps on the retail side of the business and relatively faster
growth in the
commercial business. Overall sales growth should be in the
mid-single digits due
to the addition of around 200 units annually;
--Modest upside to the company's EBITDA margin of 22.3% but
limited longer-term
by a gradually increasing mix of lower-margin commercial and
online sales;
--FCF of $900 million to $1 billion annually;
--Debt levels are expected to grow in line with EBITDAR,
enabling the company to
maintain its current leverage profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could be driven by stronger than
expected operating
results with a commitment by management to manage leverage in
the low to mid-2x
area.
A negative rating action could be driven by softer operating
results, including
sales growth that trails the industry, a FCF margin below 8%-10%
and/or an
EBITDA margin below 20% for an extended period, or more
aggressive share
repurchase activity resulting in an increase in adjusted
debt/EBITDAR to the low
3x area.
LIQUIDITY
AutoZone has adequate liquidity. The company maintains a $1.25
billion revolving
credit facility due December 2019 and a $500 million 364-day
facility, primarily
to support commercial paper (CP) borrowings, letters of credit
and other
short-term unsecured bank loans. The available balance is
reduced by CP
borrowings and certain letters of credit. As of Feb. 13, 2016,
AutoZone had
approximately $180 million in available capacity. Combined with
readily
available cash of $208 million, total liquidity amounted to
approximately $389
million. AutoZone has the option to increase the 2019 revolver
to $1.5 billion.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates AutoZone, Inc. as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 August 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In 2015, Fitch
added back $41
million in non-cash stock-based compensation to its EBITDA
calculation and
excluded $5.4 million in favorable credit card litigation
settlement charges.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x annual gross
rent expense.
