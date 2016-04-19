(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barwa Bank
Q.S.C.'s (Barwa)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with Stable
Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed Barwa's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. A full
list of rating
actions is attached at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Barwa's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
expectation of support from the Qatari authorities for domestic
banks in case of
need. Fitch's expectation of support from the authorities
reflects Qatar's
strong ability to provide support to its banks, as indicated by
its rating
(AA/Stable), combined with Fitch's belief that there will be a
strong
willingness to do so. The latter is based on a history of
sovereign support.
The government has demonstrated strong commitment to its banks
and key
public-sector companies and we expect this to continue despite
the effects of
lower oil prices. The government owns stakes in Qatari banks
following capital
injections into the banking system between 2009 and 1Q11. The
sovereign's
capacity to support the banking system is sustained by its
sovereign wealth
funds and on-going revenues, mostly from its hydrocarbon
production.
The Stable Outlook reflects the Outlook on the Qatari sovereign.
VR
The VR reflects the small size and franchise of Barwa, but also
the benefits of
its solid ties to the Qatari government, as a result of the 54%
ownership stake
held by various government entities, which helps to generate
business flows, in
both financing and funding. The VR also takes into account sound
asset quality
and reasonably strong profitability, but also high lending
concentrations. While
Barwa's capital ratios are solid this should be viewed against
the bank's
concentrated balance sheet. The VR takes into account tightening
liquidity and a
funding base that is also highly concentrated, and more so than
that of peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
Qatari authorities' propensity or ability to provide timely
support to the
banking sector. At present Fitch considers the likelihood of
such change to be
small.
VR
Downside to Barwa's VR could arise from a significant weakening
of liquidity if
loan growth is not matched by an increase in liquid assets, or
from a material
deterioration of asset quality. Downward pressure could also
arise from capital
levels not being sufficient to support stated growth plans and
adequately
mitigating concentration and other risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SPV AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of the debt issued by the BBG Sukuk Ltd, listed
below, are in line
with Barwa's Long- and Short-term IDRs and are sensitive to
changes in Barwa's
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barwa Bank Q.S.C.
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
BBG SUKUK LTD
EMTN programme senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'/ 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
(See "Fitch Rates BBG Sukuk Ltd's Trust Certificate Issuance
Programme 'A+'"
dated 4 December 2015)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email:
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
