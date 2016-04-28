(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to the Driver
Australia Three Trust's automotive-backed floating-rate notes.
The transaction
is the third term securitisation backed by Australian automotive
receivables
originated by Volkswagen Financial Services Australia Pty Ltd
(VWFSA), a wholly
owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, itself
wholly owned by
Volkswagen AG (VW, BBB+/Negative/F2). The transaction has a
legal final maturity
date of May 2024. The ratings are as follows:
- AUD500m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
- AUD31m Class B notes: 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable
- AUD36.7m Subordinated Loan: not rated
- AUD5.7m Collateral Loan: not rated.
The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of Driver Australia Three Trust.
VWFSA is a provider of auto financing for retail and corporate
clients,
predominantly through a preferred dealership network in
Australia. VWFSA
finances a wide range of vehicle models along with its own
branded vehicles,
primarily Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda.
The collateral backing the Driver Australia Three transaction is
of similar
credit quality to prior pools securitised under the Driver
Australia programme.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of loan
receivables,
backed by new motor vehicles (88.9%) and used motor vehicles
(11.1%), with a
weighted average seasoning of 11.0 months and a weighted average
remaining term
of 44.6 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit Support: The Class A and B notes benefit from credit
enhancement (CE) of
14.0% and 8.6%, respectively, provided by the subordinated loan
and
overcollateralisation via the Collateral Loan. A cash collateral
account will be
fully funded at closing to cover any potential interest
shortfalls on the rated
notes. Any amounts outstanding in the account at final maturity
are available to
cover any principal shortfalls on the notes.
Discounted Assets: The aggregate nominal amount of the notes,
plus the
Subordinated Loan and overcollateralisation via the collateral
loan, equals the
present value of the purchased receivables discounted at
issuance using the
discount rate. The transaction, therefore, yields no excess
income to cover
losses, or to reimburse losses.
VWFSA Risk: There is no back-up servicer, and the transaction is
dependent on
VWFSA's operational and credit assessment capabilities. VWFSA is
an unrated
entity; and, as such, an advance mechanism is in place so that
collections are
prepaid and segregated from VWFSA's own funds. The transaction
is reliant on
VWFSA making compensation payments to cover interest shortfalls
if borrowers on
interest rates higher than that of the discount rate prepay.
This risk has been
included within Fitch's cash-flow analysis under various
stressed scenarios.
Balloon Loans within Portfolio: Obligors that are subject to
balloon payments
are required to make such payments if the balloon payments
cannot be refinanced.
The pool, by balance, contains 56.8% that are subject to balloon
payments, which
is higher than peer transactions. Fitch expects higher default
risk if limited
refinancing options exist within the market. This could be the
case under more
severe economic stress. Fitch has incorporated this risk in its
analysis.
Impact of Emissions Allegation: In accordance with the
transaction documents,
any legally permissible reduction of instalments or termination
of contracts by
obligors would be a breach of warranty made to the issuer by the
seller. Fitch
has also considered higher price declines for 7.4% of the
discounted portfolio
balance that are affected vehicles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected increases in the frequency of foreclosures, and the
loss severity on
defaulted loans, could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's
base case, which
could in turn result in negative rating actions on the notes.
Fitch has
evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to Driver
Australia Three
Trust to increased gross default levels and decreased recovery
rates over the
life of the transaction.
Its analysis found that collectively, the class A and B notes'
ratings were
susceptible to downgrades under Fitch's mild (10%), moderate
(25% increase) and
severe default (50% increase) scenarios. Recovery scenarios,
whereby recovery
rate assumptions are decreased, showed that the ratings of the
class A notes
were impacted under moderate (25% decrease) and severe (50%
decrease) scenarios,
while the class B notes were impacted under mild (10% decrease),
moderate (25%
decrease) and severe (50% decrease) scenarios. The ratings of
both the class A
and B notes were adversely impacted under all combined stress
scenarios of 10%
increase in defaults and 10% decrease in recoveries, 25%
increase in defaults
and 25% decrease in recoveries, and 50% increase in defaults and
50% decrease in
recoveries.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a file review of 10 sample loan files focusing
on the
underwriting procedures of VWFSA compared to its credit policy.
Fitch has
checked the consistency and plausibility of the information and
no material
discrepancies were noted that would impact Fitch's rating
analysis.
Fitch reviewed the results of the agreed-upon procedures
conducted on the
portfolio. The agreed-upon procedures reported no material
errors that would
impact Fitch's rating analysis.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled, "Driver Australia Three
Trust",
published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a
description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
Phone +612 8256 0320
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Ben Newey
Director
Phone +612 8256 0341
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
Phone +612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
The sources of information identified for this rating action
were Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group, as arranger, and Volkswagen Financial
Services AG,
VWFSA and the issuer's counsel King Wood Mallesons. The issuer
has informed
Fitch that not all relevant information about the rated notes is
public.
