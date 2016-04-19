(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bangladesh's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB-'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at
'BB-' and the
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bangladesh's rating balances strong foreign-currency earnings
and high and
stable real GDP growth against significant political risk and
weak
banking-sector health.
Strong and relatively stable foreign-currency revenue from
remittances and
garments exports, two main pillars of Bangladesh's economy,
support the external
balances and overall credit profile. Bangladeshi exports have
only been
moderately affected by the current global trade slowdown:
exports grew 5.9% over
the year to January 2016, compared with 9.0% a year earlier.
Remittances also
remained strong at USD15bn on an annual basis in February 2016,
dwarfing the
roughly USD3bn annual inflow of foreign project-based aid. At
the same time,
weak global conditions imply downside risks to foreign demand
for exports and
Bangladeshi workers abroad. Inflows, combined with Bangladesh
Bank's
foreign-exchange interventions aimed at keeping the taka
relatively stable
against the US dollar, have led to a build-up of foreign
reserves to a
record-high of USD28.3bn in March 2016.
The authorities' macroeconomic track record was strengthened by
Bangladesh's
successful completion in October 2015 of its Extended Credit
Facility
arrangement with the IMF. Real GDP growth remained relatively
strong and stable
over the past years, even during times of political turmoil and
natural
disasters. Bangladesh's five-year average real GDP growth of
6.3% is high
relative to the 'BB' category median of 4.0%. Fitch expects
growth to reach 6.7%
in the financial year to 30 June 2016 (FY16) and 6.8% in FY17,
slightly below
the authorities' forecasts of 7.1% and 7.2% respectively.
Increased purchasing
power from public-sector wage hikes and monetary policy
loosening in January
2016 should support this growth. Inflation is also relatively
high compared with
peers, averaging 6.1% in the first eight months of FY16, but
close to the
authorities' target of 6.2% set for the entire financial year.
The return to relative calm after political violence erupting in
the first
quarter of 2015 is positive, but political risk remains
substantial. Continued
strong political polarization could again lead to widespread
violence and
blockades, especially near the time of parliamentary elections,
which will be
held no later than January 2019. Political turmoil or terrorism
could inflict
long-term economic harm if it deters foreign investors and
buyers, especially of
ready-made garments, from doing business in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh scores poorly on a broad range of structural
indicators, including
the World Bank's governance indicator (23rd percentile versus
the 'BB' median of
45th percentile). The difficult business environment is
illustrated by the
country's 174th ranking out of 189 countries in the World Bank's
Ease of Doing
Business report. Bangladesh reached the World Bank's lower
middle-income status
in July 2015, but GDP per capita of USD1,291 remains well below
the 'BB' peer
category median of USD4,087.
Bangladesh's general government debt of 33.7% of GDP in FY15
compares well to
the 'BB' median of 42.5%. However, the government's revenue
intake of 9.8% of
GDP is the second lowest of 113 rated sovereigns after Nigeria,
implying limited
fiscal space to boost badly needed infrastructure development.
Implementation of
the new VAT, planned for mid-2016, will likely boost revenues.
However, the
impact will depend on the final tax-rate and degree of tax
compliance.
The risk of banking-sector contingent liabilities crystallising
for the
sovereign is substantial, although the small size of the banking
sector, with
loans of just 35.9% of GDP, would moderate the impact. The
sector's health and
governance standards are generally weak, particularly in
public-sector banks.
Non-performing loans remained high for the banking sector as a
whole at 8.8% in
4Q15 and 21.5% for public-sector banks. Recent changes in
Bangladesh Bank's
leadership after the theft of USD101m of its foreign reserves
may impact
banking-sector policies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are well-balanced.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- An improvement in governance, which would strengthen the
business climate and
could improve banking sector health
- Sustained stronger real GDP growth, which would bring GDP per
capita more in
line with peers. This could be, for instance, supported by a
political
environment that is more conducive for economic activity
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Protracted substantial economic disruption from materialising
political risk
- Deterioration in the banking sector's asset quality, prompting
substantial
government support, or other developments causing public
finances to deteriorate
so that there is a significant rise in the government
debt-to-GDP ratio
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy performs broadly in line with forecasts in
Fitch's Global
Economic Outlook, including world GDP growth of 2.5% in 2016 and
2.9% in 2017
and Brent oil price averaging at USD35 per barrel in 2016 and
USD45 in 2017.
