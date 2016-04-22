(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ageas
Insurance Company
(Asia) Limited's (AICA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating
at 'A-' and its
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on
the ratings are
Stable. The senior unsecured debt issued through Ageas Capital
(Asia) Ltd has
also been affirmed at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects AICA's sufficient capital buffer,
despite persistent
duration mismatches between assets and liabilities, and
satisfactory operating
performance. These are offset by its small market position in
Hong Kong.
Fitch expects the company to maintain sufficient capital buffer,
underpinned by
a small equity investment portfolio and investments in
securities with low
credit risk. However, the solvency ratio is likely to remain
highly susceptible
to declines in market rates due to the duration mismatch. AICA's
statutory
solvency ratio was 352% at end-2015, which is well above the
regulatory
preferred benchmark of 150%.
AICA's value of new business declined, particularly in the first
half of 2015,
due to a new regulatory guidance note that impacted the offering
of unit-linked
products. Sales turned around when the company introduced the
new products in
the middle of the year. Pre-tax return on assets remained good
at 2% for 9M15.
Its market share in terms of annualised new business premium
equivalent at
end-2015 was 1.0%.
Fitch has been rating AICA on a standalone basis since September
2015, after
AICA's ultimate parent Ageas SA/NV announced the sale of AICA to
China's JD
Capital. The transaction is expected to be completed within the
first half of
2016, subject to approval from Hong Kong's Office of the
Commissioner of
Insurance, customary closing conditions and approval from JD
Capital's
shareholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of AICA is unlikely in the near term, given its small
market position
in Hong Kong.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade would include a decline in
AICA's local
statutory solvency ratio to below 250%, or pre-tax return on
assets below 1%,
all on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Joyce Huang
Director
+852 2263 9595
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003024
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.