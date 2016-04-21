(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded French food
group Elior SA's
(Elior) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from
'BB-'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The ratings for Elior's senior secured credit facilities and
Elior Finance & Co.
SCA's EUR350m senior secured notes are also upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'. Fitch
expects superior recovery prospects for senior creditors in case
of default,
which under its 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for
Non-Financial
Corporates Issuers' methodology results in the senior secured
rating being one
notch higher from the IDR.
The upgrade takes into account a continuing stable and resilient
business model
enabling a step up of free cash flow generation, Elior's strong
brand name,
broad range of services, and diverse customer base, as well as
Fitch's
expectations that Elior will meet the agency's positive
sensitivity guidance
over the two-year rating horizon to September 2018. The ratings
are supported by
the company's long-term contracts, its large scale, high
retention rates and
barriers to entry as well as steady margin and cash flow
generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Resilient Business Model
Elior's large scale, strong brand name, broad range of services,
a diverse
customer base and high barriers to entry support steady
profitability and cash
flow. The ratings continue to be underpinned by a stable and
resilient business
model, supported by long term growth prospects and the ongoing
trend towards
outsourcing. Revenues are stable with low contract renewal risk,
supported by
medium- to long-term contracts in its concession catering and
high retention
rates of over 90% in its contract catering business.
Factors Constraining Investment Grade
Elior has many key sector specific factors that are commensurate
with a low
investment-grade rating, but the rating is constrained by a lack
of geographical
diversification and by high leverage. The group has
concentration in France and
the southern European countries accounting for around 80% of
group revenues for
the financial year to September 2015. This, together with high
leverage,
constrains the rating from being upgraded to the investment
grade category
compared with peers Compass Group (A-/Stable) and Sodexo S.A.
(BBB+/Stable).
Focus on International Expansion
To reduce its concentration in the weakened eurozone, Elior has
announced a
EUR1bn five- year acquisition programme aimed at expanding its
presence in the
US and the UK . We view the expansion strategy as positive for
the ratings as it
will enable higher diversification of revenues, greater scale
and synergies.
Elior's diversification into the US and UK will mitigate
geographical
concentration in France and other southern European countries.
Execution and FX
exposure will heighten, but Fitch is confident in management's
track record so
far and its ability to manage these risks.
Steady Margin Progression
Fitch expects Elior's EBITDA margin to be stable and steadily
increase towards
9% by FY18, from 8.3% in FY15, which is at the high end compared
with its
immediate peers. In its contract catering division, which
accounted for 64% of
EBITDA at end-FY15, we expect margins to improve slightly as
economies of scale
offset cost inflation. In the higher-margin concession catering
division, we
expect profitability to remain fairly stable, with any
improvements from scale
being offset by the competitive nature of contract acquisition.
We understand
that in most of its contracts the company benefits from the
ability to pass on
the majority of its costs through pricing adjustment mechanisms.
Improving FCF Generation
We project free cash flow (FCF, after payment of dividends) of
at least EUR100m
pa, which will allow self-funding of part of the targeted M&A
effort. As a
percentage of revenue, FCF should be around 2% over the next two
years, which is
line with the median for a 'BB' rating and meets our positive
sensitivity
guideline. The asset-light nature and low capital-intensity of
the business
allows Elior to consistently convert operating profits into
positive cash flow.
Steadily Improving Credit Metrics
We expect funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage to steadily
reduce to
around 4.3x by FY18, which is within our positive sensitivity
guideline. The
announced acquisition spend of EUR1bn over the period 2016-2020
will slow
deleveraging in the near term, but this is balanced by the
group's growth
strategy into new geographies improving its scale and
diversification.
FFO fixed charge coverage is steadily improving (2.8x in FY15
vs. 2.0x in FY14),
which we expect will be at the upper end of the 'BB' rating
category within the
next two years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Steady, low single digit organic sales growth, slightly offset
by lost
contracts. Acquisitions driving further sales growth, with much
of the activity
expected in the early years of the 2016-2020 plan.
- EBITDA margin trending towards 9% by FY18, driven by a
combination of slower
decline of gross margin and improved bargaining power with
suppliers, as well as
operational efficiencies, both largely a result of improved size
and scale.
- FCF generation in the region of 1.5%-2.5% over the next two
years. This will
be slightly lower in the early years as a result of planned
restructuring costs
of EUR30m in FY16 and FY17.
- Total acquisition spending of roughly EUR1bn between FY16 and
FY20. We expect
that approximately half of this will be completed in FY16 and
FY17.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Additional business diversification, by segment and/or
geography, leading to
improved revenues and operating profits
-Further deleveraging resulting in FFO adjusted gross leverage
below 4.0x on a
sustained basis (FY15: 5.7x)
-FFO fixed charge coverage above 3.5x (FY15: 2.8x) on a
sustained basis
-FCF (post dividends) of at least 2% of sales on a sustained
basis (FY15: 1.2%)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Evidence that underlying and acquired businesses are performing
below
expectations and/or increases in cost base leading to weakness
in revenue growth
and EBIT or FFO margin down to around 5% (FY15: 5.6%).
-FFO adjusted gross leverage not reducing below 5.0x on a
sustained basis
-FFO fixed charge coverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
Adequate liquidity
Elior had unrestricted cash (as defined by Fitch) of EUR175m at
FYE15, together
with access to around EUR520m of undrawn revolving credit
facilities. This is
sufficient to address business needs and moderate debt
repayments for 2016 and
2017 of around EUR125m.
Improving Leverage
The debt maturity is well spread with a lower average interest
cost of 3%,
following Elior's IPO and refinance of bank facilities at more
favourable rates.
Refinance risk is low with the next significant maturity being
the receivables
facility in June 2018 totalling EUR300m, which we have included
in our
calculations for coverage purposes.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of yearly operating
lease expenses
related to long term assets of EUR72m.
Fitch has deducted EUR30m of cash as 'Not readily available'
Cash & equivalents
to reflect working capital fluctuations.
