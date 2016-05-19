(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Default rates of some German assets may
indicate that
performance of European SME debt financed by non-bank entities
could be
significantly worse than traditional bank loans, Fitch Ratings
says. Assessing
the true credit quality of such assets is challenging in an
ultra-low interest
rate environment and where there is only limited historical
performance data.
New lenders have entered the SME funding market since the
financial crisis, such
as the Mittelstand bond market established in 2010 in Germany
for larger SMEs,
and the growth of marketplace lending in the UK for smaller
SMEs.
The performance history for marketplace lending in the UK is
too short to
compare credit quality with UK bank loans (see "Fitch: Lack of
Data Would Cap UK
Marketplace Lending ABS Ratings"). But the six-year history of
the Mittelstand
bond market suggests higher default rates than those in SME
portfolios
originated by German high street banks. We do not rate
Mittelstand bonds, but
BondGuide data implies a current annualised default rate of 2.1%
for Mittelstand
bonds rated by other agencies (73% of bonds issued since 2010).
By contrast,
data from the main German banks active in SME lending that Fitch
uses in its
German SME securitisation analysis shows the annualised default
rate since 2010
averages 1.3%.
A lack of risk retention by alternative lenders may affect
performance.
Marketplace platforms do provide risk analysis but they are not
required to
retain exposure to the borrower. Regulators have identified
potential
misalignment of interest between originators and end-investors
as a source of
risk in structured finance transactions.
Pre-crisis German SME loans that had a misalignment of interest
also point to a
worse performance than a typical bank portfolio. Before the
financial crisis, we
rated three securitisations of portfolios of "Schuldschein"
instruments to
German SMEs, which were originated specifically to be
securitised. Their
performance has been worse than for a typical German bank SME
portfolio, with an
average annual default rate of 2.8%.
Rates of interest on alternative SME loans are typically much
higher than those
on traditional SME bank loans. Even in the peripheral eurozone,
bank rates have
decreased to between 2% and 4% for one- to five-year maturities,
according to
ECB data, compared with more than 7% typically on loans (or
mini-bonds) issued
via marketplace platforms.
SMEs may look for alternative funding for any number of reasons.
But if they are
willing to pay more for funding from an alternative source
compared to the high
street, it may be because they were unable to obtain bank
funding. The
implication is that banks view such SMEs as riskier and expect
more volatile
performance.
Contact:
Matthias Neugebauer
Managing Director
Structured Credit
+44 203 530 1099
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Laurent Chane-Kon
Senior Director
Structured Finance
+44 20 3530 1401
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The original version of the above article appeared in
"Creditflux". All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
