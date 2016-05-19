(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Default rates of some German assets may indicate that performance of European SME debt financed by non-bank entities could be significantly worse than traditional bank loans, Fitch Ratings says. Assessing the true credit quality of such assets is challenging in an ultra-low interest rate environment and where there is only limited historical performance data. New lenders have entered the SME funding market since the financial crisis, such as the Mittelstand bond market established in 2010 in Germany for larger SMEs, and the growth of marketplace lending in the UK for smaller SMEs. The performance history for marketplace lending in the UK is too short to compare credit quality with UK bank loans (see "Fitch: Lack of Data Would Cap UK Marketplace Lending ABS Ratings"). But the six-year history of the Mittelstand bond market suggests higher default rates than those in SME portfolios originated by German high street banks. We do not rate Mittelstand bonds, but BondGuide data implies a current annualised default rate of 2.1% for Mittelstand bonds rated by other agencies (73% of bonds issued since 2010). By contrast, data from the main German banks active in SME lending that Fitch uses in its German SME securitisation analysis shows the annualised default rate since 2010 averages 1.3%. A lack of risk retention by alternative lenders may affect performance. Marketplace platforms do provide risk analysis but they are not required to retain exposure to the borrower. Regulators have identified potential misalignment of interest between originators and end-investors as a source of risk in structured finance transactions. Pre-crisis German SME loans that had a misalignment of interest also point to a worse performance than a typical bank portfolio. Before the financial crisis, we rated three securitisations of portfolios of "Schuldschein" instruments to German SMEs, which were originated specifically to be securitised. Their performance has been worse than for a typical German bank SME portfolio, with an average annual default rate of 2.8%. Rates of interest on alternative SME loans are typically much higher than those on traditional SME bank loans. Even in the peripheral eurozone, bank rates have decreased to between 2% and 4% for one- to five-year maturities, according to ECB data, compared with more than 7% typically on loans (or mini-bonds) issued via marketplace platforms. SMEs may look for alternative funding for any number of reasons. But if they are willing to pay more for funding from an alternative source compared to the high street, it may be because they were unable to obtain bank funding. The implication is that banks view such SMEs as riskier and expect more volatile performance. Contact: Matthias Neugebauer Managing Director Structured Credit +44 203 530 1099 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Laurent Chane-Kon Senior Director Structured Finance +44 20 3530 1401 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. The original version of the above article appeared in "Creditflux". All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.