(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco Macro, S.A.'s (Macro) Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'ccc' and its Foreign and Local Currency (FC & LC) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B' from 'CCC'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded Macro's senior unsecured long-term debt to 'B/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4' and subordinated debt to 'CCC/RR6' from 'CC/RR6'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The upgrade of Macro's VR and LC and FC IDRs was driven by the same action on Argentina's sovereign rating. Fitch upgraded the sovereign's LC IDR and Country Ceiling to 'B' from 'CCC' on March 22, 2016 (see 'Fitch Affirms Argentina's FC IDR at 'RD'; Upgrades LC IDR to 'B'; Outlook Stable'). At the time of the sovereign's LC upgrade, Fitch indicated the resumption of timely debt service on defaulted bonds would lead to the upgrade of the long-term foreign currency IDR, most likely to the level of the long-term local currency IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS VR AND IDRs Macro's VR and IDRs are driven by the still volatile and adverse economic and operating environment, despite some recent structural improvements to Argentina's policy framework that could benefit the company's performance, specifically the decreased level of intervention in the financial system. Macro's ratings also factor in the bank's sound and stable franchise, adequate and resilient earnings, well-controlled asset quality, high loss absorption capacity, and stable funding and good liquidity. However, the reversal of sovereign risk improvements cannot be underestimated. In Fitch's view, regardless of its overall reasonable financial condition, Macro's ratings are currently capped by the LC sovereign rating due to the weak operating environment, although the sovereign has made big progress towards normalizing its situation with foreign creditors. The new government is taking measures in the right direction and reducing political and regulatory intervention into the banking system, but the local environment in Argentina is still characterized by ample economic imbalances. Measures are being taken gradually and so recovery of the economy will likely take some time to materialize. Macro focuses primarily on low- and middle-income individuals and small- and medium-sized companies. As of December 2015, it ranked third among private sector banks in the country for loans and fourth for deposits with a market share of 6.4% and 5%, respectively. The bank's strongest presence in the country is outside of the federal capital, where its franchise is rather moderate. Macro exhibits good diversification by product, geography, revenues and customers. Macro has sustained earnings (considering the high inflation in the country) underpinned by its ample and broadly diversified revenue base, sustained growth, well-contained operating costs, and relatively moderate loan loss provisions despite its appetite for riskier loans. Macro's performance has been consistently higher than the average for private banks in Argentina in recent years. This trend is expected to be maintained due to a more benign operating and regulatory environment. Macro's profitability could benefit from the lower level of intervention in the financial system. Macro has a relatively higher risk appetite than its closest peers due to its focus on the retail business, low- and middle-income individuals and small- and medium-sized companies. Nonetheless, it has demonstrated sound capacities to control overall risks. Impairments remain under control and below 2% of total loans. As of December 2015 non-performing loans (NPLs) represented 1.58% of the total gross loans (vs. 1.97% as of December 2014), a level that remains low and in line with the median of private sector banks. Considering loans charged-off, Macro's irregular loans accounted as of December 2015 2.06% (2.28% to December 2014), a level Fitch considers manageable. However, the bank has yet to be tested in a normalized economy. Macro has kept impairment levels under control, while the reserve coverage ratio is also ample. At the same date, loss loan provisions accounted 148.6% of non-performing loans and 2.3% of total loans (160.2% and 3.1% respectively a year earlier). Furthermore, approximately 90% of personal loans are payroll loans and loans to retired people, which substantially reduces Macro's credit risk. Fitch expects a moderate deterioration in impairments, reserve coverage and charge-offs ratios given that economic environment in the country remain volatile and a more stability is expected in the medium to long term. Fitch also expects that Macro will be able to contain a possible additional deterioration of its loan portfolio since the bank constantly adjusts its credit process to be prepared in case of reversal of economic conditions. Macro's capitalization has historically been sound, which historically has been above its closest peers and is supported by its strong internal capital generation and earnings retention (75% to 80% in years when the bank was able to pay dividends). The more stringent tangible equity to tangible assets ratio has remained in double-digit territory in recent years but has gradually declined due to the bank's sustained growth. Fitch core capital (FCC) to risk weighted assets (RWAs) ratio is consistently greater than 14.5% or very close to 15%. While the bank plans to continue growing over the medium term, either organically or through acquisitions, Fitch expects Macro's capitalization ratios to remain sound throughout the cycle. Macro's main funding source is its ample retail deposit base, which has continued increasing at a pace relatively similar to loans, preventing deterioration of the funding mix. As of December 2015, customer deposits accounted for 80% of total liabilities (including interest-bearing liabilities). At that time, 12.5% of Macro's customer deposits came from public-sector employee; one of the bank's main strengths is its role as a financing agent in various provinces. The bank's deposit base shows a certain degree of concentration, also partially explained by the financing agent business. As of December 2015, top 20 depositors represented 19.2% of total deposits (top 20 19.3% at year-end 2014). In Fitch's opinion, the risk of this concentration is mitigated by the bank's adequate liquidity. Macro operates with high levels of liquidity. As of December 2015, liquid assets (cash, central banks securities, and other short term assets) represented 36.4% of total deposits. Fitch estimates that liquidity levels may decrease once the credit demand increases in the country in the mid-term, although Macro's liquidity levels are expected to remain adequate. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Macro's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'NF' reflect that, although possible, external support for this bank, as with most Argentine banks, cannot be relied upon given the ample economic imbalances. In turn, the sovereign ability and willingness to support banks is highly uncertain. SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT The 'B/RR4' rating on Macro's senior unsecured notes reflects that the notes are senior unsecured obligations ranking pari passu with other senior indebtedness and so align with the bank's long-term 'B' IDRs. The 'CCC/RR6' rating on Macro's subordinated notes due 2036 is two notches below Macro's viability rating (VR) due to the notes' loss-absorbing features and reflects that they are subordinate to all of Macro's senior debt and therefore carry low recovery prospects. The notching factors in both the loss severity in a potential liquidation scenario and non-performance risk, since coupons of the notes are deferrable on a non-cumulative basis. The rating of the subordinated notes also considers high compression arising from the issuer's low VR. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR AND IDRs Given their low level, Macro's ratings would move in line with any change of Argentina's sovereign rating. In addition, Macro's ratings could be affected if the worsening operating environment drives material deterioration in asset quality, earnings, and/or loss absorption capacity. Material increases in liquidity and/or refinancing risks could also put downward pressure on Macro's ratings. Under current circumstances, Fitch considers unlikely that Argentine banks could be rated above the sovereign. Therefore, upside potential in the Macro's ratings is heavily contingent upon positive developments in the sovereign rating dynamics. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Changes in the SRs and SRFs of Macro are highly unlikely in the foreseeable future. SENIOR AND SUBORDTINATED DEBT The bank's notes could move in the same magnitude and direction of Macro's IDRs since is a senior unsecured debt. Due to the current compression in the rating of Macro's subordinated notes, a potential upgrade of the bank's VR will not necessarily result in a similar action on the 'CCC/RR6' rating of these notes. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: Macro --Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR to 'B' from 'CCC'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR to 'B' from 'C'; --Local Currency Long-Term IDR to 'B' from 'CCC'; Outlook Stable; --Local Currency Short-Term to 'B' from 'C'; --Viability rating to 'b' from 'ccc'; --USD150 million senior bonds class 2 due 2017 to 'B/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'; --USD150 million subordinated debt due 2036 to 'CCC/RR6' from 'CC/RR6'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. 