MONTERREY, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco
Macro, S.A.'s
(Macro) Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'ccc' and its Foreign
and Local
Currency (FC & LC) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B'
from 'CCC'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded Macro's senior
unsecured
long-term debt to 'B/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4' and subordinated debt
to 'CCC/RR6' from
'CC/RR6'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this press
release.
The upgrade of Macro's VR and LC and FC IDRs was driven by the
same action on
Argentina's sovereign rating. Fitch upgraded the sovereign's LC
IDR and Country
Ceiling to 'B' from 'CCC' on March 22, 2016 (see 'Fitch Affirms
Argentina's FC
IDR at 'RD'; Upgrades LC IDR to 'B'; Outlook Stable'). At the
time of the
sovereign's LC upgrade, Fitch indicated the resumption of timely
debt service on
defaulted bonds would lead to the upgrade of the long-term
foreign currency IDR,
most likely to the level of the long-term local currency IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR AND IDRs
Macro's VR and IDRs are driven by the still volatile and adverse
economic and
operating environment, despite some recent structural
improvements to
Argentina's policy framework that could benefit the company's
performance,
specifically the decreased level of intervention in the
financial system.
Macro's ratings also factor in the bank's sound and stable
franchise, adequate
and resilient earnings, well-controlled asset quality, high loss
absorption
capacity, and stable funding and good liquidity. However, the
reversal of
sovereign risk improvements cannot be underestimated.
In Fitch's view, regardless of its overall reasonable financial
condition,
Macro's ratings are currently capped by the LC sovereign rating
due to the weak
operating environment, although the sovereign has made big
progress towards
normalizing its situation with foreign creditors. The new
government is taking
measures in the right direction and reducing political and
regulatory
intervention into the banking system, but the local environment
in Argentina is
still characterized by ample economic imbalances. Measures are
being taken
gradually and so recovery of the economy will likely take some
time to
materialize.
Macro focuses primarily on low- and middle-income individuals
and small- and
medium-sized companies. As of December 2015, it ranked third
among private
sector banks in the country for loans and fourth for deposits
with a market
share of 6.4% and 5%, respectively. The bank's strongest
presence in the country
is outside of the federal capital, where its franchise is rather
moderate. Macro
exhibits good diversification by product, geography, revenues
and customers.
Macro has sustained earnings (considering the high inflation in
the country)
underpinned by its ample and broadly diversified revenue base,
sustained growth,
well-contained operating costs, and relatively moderate loan
loss provisions
despite its appetite for riskier loans. Macro's performance has
been
consistently higher than the average for private banks in
Argentina in recent
years. This trend is expected to be maintained due to a more
benign operating
and regulatory environment. Macro's profitability could benefit
from the lower
level of intervention in the financial system.
Macro has a relatively higher risk appetite than its closest
peers due to its
focus on the retail business, low- and middle-income individuals
and small- and
medium-sized companies. Nonetheless, it has demonstrated sound
capacities to
control overall risks. Impairments remain under control and
below 2% of total
loans. As of December 2015 non-performing loans (NPLs)
represented 1.58% of the
total gross loans (vs. 1.97% as of December 2014), a level that
remains low and
in line with the median of private sector banks. Considering
loans charged-off,
Macro's irregular loans accounted as of December 2015 2.06%
(2.28% to December
2014), a level Fitch considers manageable. However, the bank has
yet to be
tested in a normalized economy.
Macro has kept impairment levels under control, while the
reserve coverage ratio
is also ample. At the same date, loss loan provisions accounted
148.6% of
non-performing loans and 2.3% of total loans (160.2% and 3.1%
respectively a
year earlier). Furthermore, approximately 90% of personal loans
are payroll
loans and loans to retired people, which substantially reduces
Macro's credit
risk. Fitch expects a moderate deterioration in impairments,
reserve coverage
and charge-offs ratios given that economic environment in the
country remain
volatile and a more stability is expected in the medium to long
term. Fitch also
expects that Macro will be able to contain a possible additional
deterioration
of its loan portfolio since the bank constantly adjusts its
credit process to be
prepared in case of reversal of economic conditions.
Macro's capitalization has historically been sound, which
historically has been
above its closest peers and is supported by its strong internal
capital
generation and earnings retention (75% to 80% in years when the
bank was able to
pay dividends). The more stringent tangible equity to tangible
assets ratio has
remained in double-digit territory in recent years but has
gradually declined
due to the bank's sustained growth. Fitch core capital (FCC) to
risk weighted
assets (RWAs) ratio is consistently greater than 14.5% or very
close to 15%.
While the bank plans to continue growing over the medium term,
either
organically or through acquisitions, Fitch expects Macro's
capitalization ratios
to remain sound throughout the cycle.
Macro's main funding source is its ample retail deposit base,
which has
continued increasing at a pace relatively similar to loans,
preventing
deterioration of the funding mix. As of December 2015, customer
deposits
accounted for 80% of total liabilities (including
interest-bearing liabilities).
At that time, 12.5% of Macro's customer deposits came from
public-sector
employee; one of the bank's main strengths is its role as a
financing agent in
various provinces.
The bank's deposit base shows a certain degree of concentration,
also partially
explained by the financing agent business. As of December 2015,
top 20
depositors represented 19.2% of total deposits (top 20 19.3% at
year-end 2014).
In Fitch's opinion, the risk of this concentration is mitigated
by the bank's
adequate liquidity. Macro operates with high levels of
liquidity. As of December
2015, liquid assets (cash, central banks securities, and other
short term
assets) represented 36.4% of total deposits. Fitch estimates
that liquidity
levels may decrease once the credit demand increases in the
country in the
mid-term, although Macro's liquidity levels are expected to
remain adequate.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Macro's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF'
reflect that, although possible, external support for this bank,
as with most
Argentine banks, cannot be relied upon given the ample economic
imbalances. In
turn, the sovereign ability and willingness to support banks is
highly
uncertain.
SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The 'B/RR4' rating on Macro's senior unsecured notes reflects
that the notes are
senior unsecured obligations ranking pari passu with other
senior indebtedness
and so align with the bank's long-term 'B' IDRs.
The 'CCC/RR6' rating on Macro's subordinated notes due 2036 is
two notches below
Macro's viability rating (VR) due to the notes' loss-absorbing
features and
reflects that they are subordinate to all of Macro's senior debt
and therefore
carry low recovery prospects. The notching factors in both the
loss severity in
a potential liquidation scenario and non-performance risk, since
coupons of the
notes are deferrable on a non-cumulative basis.
The rating of the subordinated notes also considers high
compression arising
from the issuer's low VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR AND IDRs
Given their low level, Macro's ratings would move in line with
any change of
Argentina's sovereign rating. In addition, Macro's ratings could
be affected if
the worsening operating environment drives material
deterioration in asset
quality, earnings, and/or loss absorption capacity. Material
increases in
liquidity and/or refinancing risks could also put downward
pressure on Macro's
ratings.
Under current circumstances, Fitch considers unlikely that
Argentine banks could
be rated above the sovereign. Therefore, upside potential in the
Macro's ratings
is heavily contingent upon positive developments in the
sovereign rating
dynamics.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes in the SRs and SRFs of Macro are highly unlikely in the
foreseeable
future.
SENIOR AND SUBORDTINATED DEBT
The bank's notes could move in the same magnitude and direction
of Macro's IDRs
since is a senior unsecured debt.
Due to the current compression in the rating of Macro's
subordinated notes, a
potential upgrade of the bank's VR will not necessarily result
in a similar
action on the 'CCC/RR6' rating of these notes.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Macro
--Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR to 'B' from 'CCC'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR to 'B' from 'C';
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR to 'B' from 'CCC'; Outlook
Stable;
--Local Currency Short-Term to 'B' from 'C';
--Viability rating to 'b' from 'ccc';
--USD150 million senior bonds class 2 due 2017 to 'B/RR4' from
'CCC/RR4';
--USD150 million subordinated debt due 2036 to 'CCC/RR6' from
'CC/RR6'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
