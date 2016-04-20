(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long Term Issuer
Default Ratings (LT IDRs) of seven Saudi Arabian banks. The
affected banks are
Al Rajhi Bank (ARB), National Commercial Bank (NCB), Riyad Bank
(RB), SAMBA
Financial Group (SAMBA), Saudi British Bank (SABB), Banque Saudi
Fransi (BSF)
and Arab National Bank (ANB).
At the same time Fitch has revised the Outlooks on Saudi
Hollandi Bank (SHB),
Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB), Alinma Bank (Alinma) and Bank
Aljazira (BAJ) to
Negative from Stable, while affirming their ratings.
The Outlooks on the other banks' IDRs are also Negative.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of the Saudi Arabian
sovereign (see
'Fitch Downgrades Saudi Arabia to 'AA-' from 'AA'; Outlook
Remains Negative'
dated 12 April 2016 on www.fitchratings.com).
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
ARB, NCB, RB and SAMBA
The IDRs of the abovementioned four banks are at same level as
the Saudi Banks
D-SIB Support Rating Floor (SRF) and their downgrade to 'A' from
'A+' is driven
by the downward revision of their D-SIB SRF to 'A' from 'A+'
following the
downgrade by one notch of the Saudi sovereign. The Negative
Outlook for these
four banks mirrors that of the sovereign.
The banks' Viability Ratings (VR) have also been downgraded to
'a-' from 'a',
reflecting the deterioration in the Saudi operating environment,
which will
likely have a negative pressure on the banks' credit profiles.
SABB, BSF and ANB
The downgrade of the LT IDRs to 'A-' from 'A' and the Short-term
IDRs to 'F2'
from 'F1' reflects the downgrade of the banks' VRs to 'a-' from
'a' as a result
of the deterioration in the Saudi operating environment. The
Negative Outlook
reflects our continued negative view on the local operating
environment.
SHB, SAIB, Alinma and BAJ
The revision of the Outlooks to Negative reflects Fitch's view
that it is now
appropriate to have these banks' Long-term IDRs one notch below
the Saudi Banks
D-SIB SRF of 'A' at 'A-'. The Negative Outlook now mirrors that
on the
sovereign, meaning that the SRFs of SHB, SAIB, Alinma and BAJ
will be revised to
'BBB+' in the event of a downgrade by one notch of the Saudi
sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS FOR ALL 11 BANKS; IDRs
FOR ARB, NCB,
RB, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ AND AJC
The Saudi banks' Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs reflect the
extremely high
probability of support available from the Saudi authorities, if
required.
Fitch's opinion of support is based on the strong ability and
willingness of the
authorities to support the banking sector.
Support has been demonstrated by the Saudi authorities' long
track record of
supporting domestic banks, as well as close ties and ownership
links with the
government at a number of banks. Fitch's view of support is also
underpinned by
the sovereign's strong capacity to support the banking system
supported by its
sovereign wealth funds and on-going revenues mostly from its
hydrocarbon
production, and the moderate size of the Saudi Arabian banking
sector in
relation to the country's GDP.
Fitch identifies domestic systemically important banks (D-SIB)
based on its view
of each bank's systemic importance relative to other banks in
the banking
system, and considering, among other things, market share,
franchise and
government ownership. The 'A' SRF of the four Saudi banks - ARB,
NCB, RB and
SAMBA - are at the Saudi banks' D-SIB Support Rating Floor of
'A', reflecting
their very high systemic importance.
The 'A-' SRFs of the four JV banks, SABB, BSF, ANB and SHB, are
one notch below
the Saudi banks' D-SIB SRF. This reflects Fitch's view that the
large stakes
held in these banks by foreign FIs could result in slightly
lower, but still
high, willingness of the sovereign to support these banks and
their slightly
lower systemic important based on their slightly smaller sizes,
franchises and
market shares.
The 'A-' SRFs of the remaining three banks, SAIB, Alinma and
BAJ, are also one
notch below the Saudi banks' D-SIB SRF. This reflects Fitch's
view of their
lower relative systemic importance in comparison to the larger
banks, due to
even smaller sizes, market shares and franchises.
The IDRs of eight of the banks (ARB, NCB, RB, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB,
Alinma and BAJ)
are driven by support from the authorities.
Aljazira Capital's (AJC) IDRs and Support Rating reflect the
extremely high
probability of institutional support, if needed, from its 100%
owner, BAJ
(A-/Negative). Although AJC's operations and management are
separate from BAJ,
Fitch views AJC as a core subsidiary and aligns its IDR with
that of BAJ.
Despite AJC being a separate legal entity, Fitch believes it is
not meaningful
to analyse AJC in its own right, viewing it more as a BAJ
business line.
Moreover, Fitch does not usually assign VRs to non-banking
financial
institutions.
The BSF Sukuk Ltd trust certificate issuance programme and the
senior unsecured
notes issued under these entities are rated in line with their
respective banks'
IDRs and are therefore subject to the same rating drivers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VRs FOR ALL 11 BANKS; IDRs FOR ANB, BSF AND
SABB
Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC), with
reasonable growth prospects supported by significant, albeit
reducing,
government spending on infrastructure projects, strong oil
revenues, albeit at a
lower price, and an expanding non-oil private sector. All banks
benefit from
high barriers to entry, a strict and hands-on regulator, sound
liquidity and
capital ratios, and pre-impairment operating profit levels that
enables them to
absorb high impairment charges, if necessary.
The operating environment has been weakening as lower oil prices
impact
government spending, slowing loan growth and impacting growth in
earnings and
profitability, and over time we expect it to impact asset
quality, all of which
could result in lower capital ratios in the longer term. In
addition, the impact
of lower oil prices has reduced liquidity in the system, through
an outflow of
government-linked deposits and an increase in the cost of
deposits. The
weakening operating environment is effectively capping the Saudi
banks' VRs at
'a-'.
The IDRs of ANB, BSF and SABB reflect their intrinsic
creditworthiness and
financial strength, as underlined by their respective VRs. Where
a bank's VR is
equal to or above its SRF, the IDRs reflect the VR.
The BSF Sukuk Ltd trust certificate issuance programme and the
senior unsecured
notes issued under it are rated in line with BSF' IDRs.
ARB
ARB's VR reflects the bank's leading domestic retail franchise,
strong
profitability and capital ratios, lower balance sheet
concentrations than peers,
sound asset quality, and a large and stable retail deposit base.
The VR also
considers higher loan impairment charges and improving risk
controls under new
management.
NCB
NCB's VR reflects the bank's leading domestic franchise and
strong, albeit under
pressure, profitability and stable funding. The VR also
considers falling core
capital ratios and an increasing risk appetite for international
investments.
RB
RB's VR reflects the bank's solid capital ratios, strong
commercial franchise
with leading market shares in some business lines, solid core
earnings
generation and diversification, and sound asset quality. It also
reflects high
concentration risks in assets and liabilities.
SAMBA
SAMBA's VR reflects the bank's sound capital ratios, resilient
franchise and
stable business model. It also reflects strong financial
metrics, including its
sound liquidity and strong and stable earnings. The rating is
constrained by
high concentration risks in both assets and liabilities (by
sector and by name).
ANB
ANB's VR reflects strong liquidity, consistently sound
profitability, and the
benefits of being an associate bank of Arab Bank Plc
(BBB-/Negative). The VR
also considers some concentrations on both sides of the balance
sheet as is
similar to other Saudi banks and lower -than-sector average
capital ratios.
BSF
BSF's VR reflects the bank's low risk appetite compared with
peers. This is
driven by the bank's focus on lower risk, large corporates. The
risk appetite
also benefits from an investment portfolio almost entirely
comprising domestic
government securities and also factors in the benefits of being
an associate
bank of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB:
A/Positive), with
whom BSF has a technical services agreement. The VR reflects
BSF's strong asset
quality and improved earnings. It takes into account the bank's
lower capital
ratios compared with larger peers in Saudi Arabia, and lower
diversification of
earnings outside of corporate banking than many peers.
SABB
SABB's VR reflects the bank's consistently strong profitability
and core
earnings generation, and comfortable liquidity. The rating also
reflects SABB's
strong franchise and the benefits of being an associate bank of
HSBC Holdings
plc (AA-/ Stable) with a technical services agreement with the
HSBC group.
The VR factors in SABB's slightly lower capital ratios compared
with the Saudi
Arabian sector average and SABB's high large customer exposures
relative to
equity compared with larger Saudi peers.
SHB
SHB's VR reflects the bank's weaker Tier 1 capital ratio than
peers, smaller,
but growing, franchise, recent fast loan growth and high
concentrations on both
sides of the balance sheet. The VR also factors in the bank's
sound asset
quality, healthy profitability and strong funding and liquidity.
Uncertainty relating to its future ownership of SHB, if it
remains unresolved,
could constrain its ability to raise new share capital and
therefore could
affect its ability to execute its strategy in the long term,
constraining its
competitive position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. currently holds a 40%
stake in SHB.
This stake is considered non-strategic and is likely to be sold
in due course.
SAIB
SAIB's VR reflects the bank's previous rapid loan growth, which
is likely to put
pressure on asset quality metrics in the medium term, although
growth has slowed
during 2015. Profitability metrics now compare well with
similarly sized peers.
These factors are counterbalanced by SAIB's limited capital
buffers compared
with peers.
Other factors constraining its VR include the bank's smaller
franchise and its
high concentration in deposits.
ALINMA
Alinma's VR reflects the bank's more established Islamic bank
franchise and
market share, albeit still low in the context of the banking
system. It also
reflects the bank's fairly high loan growth since inception,
that the bank is
still a young bank, as well as concentrations on both sides of
the balance
sheet. The expected continued expansion of the bank's
operations, albeit at a
slower pace, will inevitably bring the bank's current strong
capital ratios more
in line with peers. The VR also reflects the bank's sound
liquidity and asset
quality metrics and lower-than- peer, but improving,
profitability.
BAJ
BAJ's VR is constrained by the bank's lower capital ratios from
rapid financing
growth and weaker company profile than peers, and high
concentration in
deposits. The VR also reflects BAJ's improved asset quality and
weaker earnings
metrics compared with peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
FOR ALL 11
BANKS; IDRs FOR ARB, NCB, RB, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ AND
AJC
Where the banks' IDRs are driven by sovereign support, these
would be sensitive
to a change in their SRs or SRFs.
The banks' SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a reduction in the
perceived ability or
willingness of the authorities to provide support to the banking
sector. The
willingness of the Saudi sovereign to support the banks is
unchanged and is
demonstrated by the authorities' strong track record of support
for local banks.
However, the Negative Outlook on the sovereign reflects a
weakening ability of
the sovereign to support the banks due to the significant
deterioration in its
fiscal position. The Saudi banks' D-SIB SRFs will be revised
down by one notch
if the sovereign rating is downgraded.
The IDRs of ARB, NCB, RB and SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ and
AJC will be
downgraded by one notch if Saudi Arabia is downgraded by a
notch.
The Outlook may be revised to Stable if the sovereign rating
Outlook returns to
Stable and the operating environment improves.
AJC's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in BAJ's
ratings or in
Fitch's view of BAJ's willingness to support AJC. However, Fitch
views this
unlikely, given the high strategic and financial importance of
AJC to BAJ and
the latter's 100% ownership.
The BSF Sukuk Ltd trust certificate issuance programme and the
senior unsecured
notes issued by these entities are subject to the same
sensitivities.
Saudi Arabia is an FSB/G20 member country and has implemented
Basel III. As such
resolution legislation is being implemented. We will review the
Saudi banks'
D-SIB SRFs once the legislation is closer to being fully
enacted, although we
currently do not expect any changes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VRs FOR ALL 11 BANKS; IDRs FOR ANB, BSF
AND SABB
The most likely driver of negative rating action for all banks
is from a
weakening operating environment, resulting in lower loan growth,
impacting
earnings and profitability and asset quality, ultimately leading
to a reduction
in capital ratios. The 'a-' VRs are potentially more sensitive
being closer to
the sovereign rating level, while lower VRs have somewhat more
tolerance in
them.
ARB
Upside to ARB's VR is limited given the current high rating
level. The VR could
be downgraded if there is a notable deterioration in asset
quality indicators,
capital ratios, or profitability to a level that will
significantly affect
internal capital generation.
NCB
An upgrade of NCB's VR is unlikely given the already high rating
level and the
bank's high loan book concentration. Pressure on NCB's VR could
come from
further deterioration in capital ratios or asset quality as a
result of rapid
loan growth, especially at NCB's Turkish subsidiary.
RB
Upside to RB's VR is limited, considering its current high
rating level.
Downside could result from deterioration in asset quality, if
this leads to a
significant decline in profitability and an erosion of the
capital ratios.
However, revenues from RB's core banking businesses should be
sufficient to
cover any future loan impairment charges.
SAMBA
Negative pressure on SAMBA's VR could occur if there is
deterioration in the
bank's asset quality, both in loans and investments, or if there
is a sharp
reduction in capital ratios. An upgrade is unlikely considering
the already high
level of the VR.
ANB
ANB's IDR would be downgraded only if there is both a change in
its VR and in
the SRF as they are both at the same level of 'a-' and 'A-'.
Negative pressure on ANB's VR may arise from a significant
weakening of the
bank's capital ratios. This would be most likely through
deterioration in the
bank's loan quality or strong loan growth. Upside is limited
given the current
high level of the rating.
BSF
BSF's IDR would be downgraded only if there is both a change in
its VR and in
the SRF as they are both at the same level of 'a-' and 'A-'.
Negative pressure on BSF's VR may arise from a significant
weakening of the
bank's capital ratios. A termination of the technical services
agreement between
BSF and CACIB could also put pressure on the VR, but this is not
the agency's
base case. Upside is limited given the fairly low capital ratios
and high
concentrations.
The BSF Sukuk Ltd trust certificate issuance programme and the
senior unsecured
notes issued by these entities are subject to the same
sensitivities.
SABB
SABB's IDR would be downgraded only if there was both a change
in its VR and in
the SRF as they are both at the same level of 'a-' and 'A-'.
Negative pressure on SABB's VR could be driven by a significant
weakening of the
bank's capital ratios, together with a significant increase in
large customer
exposures relative to equity. A termination of the technical
services agreement
between SABB and HSBC, leading to a weakening of its franchise
could also put
pressure on the VR but this is not our base case. Upside is
limited given the
fairly low capital ratios compared with larger peers and high
concentrations.
SHB
An upgrade of SHB's VR would stem from greater diversification
of the franchise
and a stronger capital cushion that is more in line with its
domestic peers. An
end to the uncertainty surrounding SHB's ownership and future
strategy could
also positively affect the VR. The VR could be downgraded as a
result of high
loan growth having a negative impact on asset quality and
capital ratios.
SAIB
Upside for SAIB's VR could result from more sustainable growth
rates, increasing
internal capital generation and declining asset quality
cyclicality. Downward
pressure on the VR could arise from sharp deterioration in asset
quality,
following the seasoning of recent high loan growth, contributing
to erosion of
already limited capital buffers.
ALINMA
Diversification on both sides of the balance sheet, increasing
and extending its
funding profile, as well as improving internal capital
generation, could result
in an upgrade of the VR. Rapid growth leading to asset quality
deterioration
could put pressure on Alinma's VR, as would sharp deterioration
in
profitability.
BAJ
Upward potential for BAJ's VR may arise from a successful Tier 1
capital
increase, following plans announced in 1H15 by the bank.
Downward pressure on
BAJ's VR could come from deterioration in its Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) and Tier
1 capital ratios, most likely attributable to fast financing
growth or
deteriorating asset quality.
The rating actions are as follows:
Al Rajhi Bank
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A' from 'A+', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A' from 'A+'
National Commercial Bank
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A' from 'A+', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A' from 'A+'
Riyad Bank
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A' from 'A+', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A' from 'A+'
SAMBA Financial Group
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A' from 'A+', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A' from 'A+'
Arab National Bank
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Banque Saudi Fransi
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
BSF Sukuk Limited
Trust certificate issuance programme downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'
Senior unsecured trust certificates downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'
Saudi British Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A',
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A',
Outlook Negative
Viability Rating downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
EMTN programme downgraded to 'A-'/'F2' from 'A'/'F1'
Saudi Hollandi Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Saudi Investment Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Alinma Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Bank Aljazira
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Aljazira Capital
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PO Box 502030
Secondary Analysts
Andrew Parkinson (AJC, BAJ, BSF, NCB, SAIB)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Marc Ellsmore (ARB, ANB, Alinma)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1438
Nicolas Charreyron (SAMBA, SHB, RB, SABB)
Analyst
+971 4 424 1208
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1002896
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.