(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based
retailer Tesco PLC's
(Tesco) Outlook to Stable from Negative while affirming its
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. Fitch
has also
affirmed the Short-term IDR and short-term debt ratings at 'B'.
A full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.
The Outlook revision to Stable reflects Fitch's expectation of a
progressive
recovery in Tesco's core UK market, after a stabilisation in the
retailer's
operating performance for financial year ended February 2016
(FY16). It also
reflects the strengthening of the group's balance sheet and
financial
flexibility, mainly achieved by the divesture of Tesco's Korean
operations
(Homeplus) and other capital preservation measures, including
working capital
and capex rationalisation, and no dividends being paid.
Assuming that strict financial discipline will be maintained
over to FY19, Fitch
believes its regained financial flexibility will enable Tesco to
keep financial
metrics comfortably in line with a 'BB+' credit profile while
management
continues to implement their turnaround strategy in the UK and
to repair the
group's business model.
The ratings also reflect the execution risk associated with
turning around the
UK operations in a competitive and highly challenging market
environment. This
is balanced by the group's large scale and leading position
across core markets
and retail formats.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Focus on UK Turnaround
Fitch views the return to positive like-for-like sales in 4Q16 a
result of
Tesco's wide-reaching repositioning with a focus on price,
offer, range, and
brand. Fitch views the size of Tesco's UK operations (which
Fitch estimates at
more than 27% market share currently) as a key competitive
advantage in
implementing its volume-driven recovery strategy, as the
retailer can extract
scale benefits from suppliers, which in turn should support
pricing power.
Fitch assumes a gradual rebuilding of retail group EBIT margin
towards 2.5% by
FY19, driven by the group's core UK operations. Fitch expects a
slow uplift in
UK profitability (UK & Republic of Ireland EBIT margin: growth
towards 2.2% by
FY19 from an estimated 1.2% margin in FY16), driven by operating
leverage effect
from growing sales on a lower fixed cost base. Fitch's
conservative assumption
regarding profitability improvement continues to mirror the
execution risk in
turning around sales and profitability in a highly competitive
and fast-changing
retail environment.
Lower Balance Sheet Risks
Fitch recognises management's progress in reducing balance sheet
risks by
strongly improving liquidity through the sale of the Homeplus
Korean business
and by closing the UK defined benefit pension scheme. The
liquidity improvement
in FY16 was also supported by management's more disciplined cash
flow policy,
including no dividend payment, working capital optimisation
measures and
rationalised capex. Fitch expects management to maintain its
strong focus on
free cash flow generation supporting financial flexibility and
their turnaround
strategy over the rating horizon.
Active Property Management
Fitch views the efforts to increase freehold assets as positive
as they improve
the group's medium-term strategic options around store
development and footprint
optimisation, and reduce Tesco's retail operations' exposure to
index-linked and
fixed-upwards rents. Fitch identifies the latter as a potential
drag on recovery
in profitability and leverage in the longer term.
During FY16 management's property acquisitions have improved the
mix of freehold
properties for the UK and Republic of Ireland to 53% (FY15: 47%)
and reduced the
annual rent bill by around 10% to GBP1.2bn. However, these
transactions also
added GBP1.5bn of debt to Tesco's balance sheet.
In its rating case Fitch assumes further property transactions
that will result
in annual average GBP200m annual spending, GBP90m rental savings
and GBP900m
additional debt on balance sheet.
Evolving Landscape in UK Retailing
Fitch expects that 2015 would have been the UK food retail
sector's low point in
profitability but projects the trajectory of recovery to be
uneven. Driven by
increasing volumes observed in 2015, Fitch views pricing as a
key driver for the
sector performance, together with an increasing need for
retailers to
sufficiently differentiate their offerings to attract shoppers,
particularly to
the larger shopping formats.
We believe price deflation will ease over the next 12 months,
but will not
disappear, as discounters continue to build market share. The UK
food retail
market is undergoing a period of structural change,
characterised by consumer
habits shifting their focus to value and convenience (including
smaller store
formats and online shopping), and by disruptive competition from
fast-growing
hard discounters creating an environment of price deflation.
Improved Financial Risk Profile
Fitch sees the improvement in Tesco's financial flexibility and
financial
structure as critical to the ratings. Due to the sale of
Homeplus and the
various liquidity protection measures taken by management funds
from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage declined to an estimated 4.6x in
FY16 (FY15: 5.4x)
and FFO fixed charge cover improved to an estimated 2.1x (FY15:
1.8x), within
our guidelines for a 'BB+' financial profile.
Fitch believes the regained financial flexibility provides
management with
sufficient rating headroom to pursue their turnaround strategy
in the UK and
continue to repair the group's business model, notably through
their newly
implemented property strategy. Assuming the group maintains
strict financial
discipline we forecast key financial metrics to remain broadly
stable at FY16's
levels over the next four years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecasts are based on
(continuing)
retail-only figures (excluding Tesco Bank) and our assumptions
include:
-Stabilising UK like-for-like sales in FY17 before rising
modestly from FY18;
low single-digit like for-like sales growth in other countries
-UK & Republic of Ireland EBIT margin up at 2% in FY19, driven
by operating
leverage effect from growing sales and lower fixed cost base
-Further working capital optimisation resulting in cash inflows
-Retail-only capex growing towards GBP1.3bn in FY19 from GBP1bn
in FY16
-No dividend payments over FY17-FY19
-Retail-only annual FCF fluctuating between 0.5% and 1% of sales
-Annual asset sales proceeds of GBP200m
-Annual spending of GBP200m to regain property ownership,
resulting in annual
rental cost savings of GBP90m and annual additional debt
(brought back on
balance sheet) of GBP900m
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, leading
to a positive rating action:
-Sustained group retail-only EBIT margin of more than 2.5%
(FY16: estimated at
1.4%), reflecting the success of the turnaround of Tesco's
operations in UK,
further profitability improvement in the international
businesses, and
successful strategic repositioning
-Retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO fixed charge cover
stabilising above
2.0x (FY16: estimated at 2.1x)
-Improving retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO adjusted net
leverage to below
4.5x (FY16: estimated at 4.6x) on a sustained basis
- Sustained positive FCF generation after capex & dividends
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
a negative rating action include:
-Inability to restore group retail-only EBIT margin to levels
sustainably above
2%, reflecting an inability to withstand persistent competitive
pressure in the
UK
-Retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO fixed charge cover below
1.8x on a
sustained basis
-Retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO adjusted net leverage
above 5.0x on a
sustained basis
-Sustained negative FCF margin (post capex & dividends),
resulting in an upward
trend in leverage
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Liquidity improved strongly following the sale of Homeplus and
as of FYE16 was
sufficient to meet Tesco's short-term debt obligations. It is
supported by
Fitch's estimated unrestricted cash of GBP5.7bn (which Fitch
adjusts at year-end
by GBP250m for what the agency considers as either legally
restricted or being
absorbed in the working capital cycle) and undrawn and committed
bank facilities
of GBP5bn at FYE16.
Tesco has a well-diversified debt maturity profile, and its
senior unsecured
debt is not subject to financial covenants.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Tesco PLC
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook changed to Stable from
Negative
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Short-term debt rating (including commercial paper): affirmed at
'B'
Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term debt rating (including commercial paper): affirmed at
'B'
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments for FY15 (FY16
figures used in
Fitch's analysis are based on audited preliminary results;
however, we treat
them as estimates only until the full annual report is
available):
- EBITDA: Fitch's FY15 EBITDA (GBP2,335m) calculation takes into
account
statutory operating profit of - GBP5,792m, depreciation and
amortisation of
GBP1,551m and restructuring and one-off costs of GBP6,814m. It
also excludes
property losses of GBP60m.
- Readily Available Cash: As at 28 February 2015, Fitch has
considered that
GBP300m of cash is needed for day-to-day operational activities
including
funding of intra-year working capital needs, therefore not
readily available for
debt repayments.
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of yearly
operating lease
expense related to long term assets of GBP1,312m for FY15.
