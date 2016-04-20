(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Accenture
plc (Accenture) and subsidiaries, including Accenture's
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A+'/Stable Outlook. Fitch's actions affect
approximately $1
billion of debt, including the undrawn revolving credit facility
(RCF). A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Negligible Debt: Fitch expects that Accenture's debt will remain
negligible over
at least the intermediate term.
Solid FCF & Liquidity: Accenture's liquidity is supported by
significant and
consistent free cash flow (FCF), despite cyclical demand
associated with the
consulting and systems integration (C&SI) business. Fitch
projects FCF (Fitch
defined as post-dividends) will exceed $2 billion annually
through at least
fiscal 2018. The company had $3 billion in cash and cash
equivalents as of Feb.
29, 2016.
Cloud-Driven Consulting Growth: Fitch expects increased customer
spending on
cloud-related services will continue to drive double-digit
consulting growth
over the intermediate term. Consulting represented 53% of
revenue during the LTM
ending Feb. 29, 2016 vs 52% for the year-ago period.
Offshore Delivery Capability: The company's significant and
diversified offshore
delivery capability, which translates into a strong market
position in
attractive long-term growth markets, including applications and
business process
outsourcing.
Profit Margin Expansion: Recent acquisition activity and
attendant integration
expense should constrain profit margin expansion, which Fitch
expects will be
modest in FY2016.
Talent Acquisition Challenges: High demand and short supply of
talent with the
requisite skills in Analytics, Cloud Services, Digital
Marketing, and Mobility
will likely drive higher labor acquisition and retention costs.
Long-Term Outsourcing Contracts: Fitch believes Accenture's
long-term
outsourcing contracts, which account for nearly half of
revenues, will drive
meaningful recurring revenues relative to peers.
Meaningful Diversification: Accenture has a diversified
portfolio of customers,
industries, geographies and service line offerings, supporting
Fitch's
expectations for more consistent operating performance than
historically.
Competitive Environment: Pricing pressures due to intense
competition from
multinational, offshore (primarily India-based) and niche IT
Services providers.
Legacy Services: Fitch expects that long-term software as a
service (SaaS)
adoption will suppress demand for traditional systems
integration services,
particularly enterprise resource planning software. Fitch
believes total IT
services SaaS revenue generation could be less than that from
traditional
software implementations over the software's life cycle, despite
higher initial
revenue from integrating SaaS into clients' existing systems.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Organic revenue growth of nearly 4% annually;
--EBITDA margin increases by 100 basis points annually through
FY2018;
--Post-dividend FCF exceeds $2.3 billion per year through
FY2018;
--Most of Accenture's post-dividend FCF will be used for share
repurchases and
acquisitions;
--Accenture will not engage in significant debt-funded share
repurchases or
acquisitions that would signify a shift in the company's
financial policies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may lead to a negative rating
action include:
--Significant debt-financed acquisitions and/or share
repurchases that result in
Fitch's expectations for adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR above 2x for a
sustained
period; or
--Revenue declines from market share losses resulting in Fitch's
expectations
for annual FCF below $1 billion.
Positive: Fitch does not anticipate further positive rating
actions.
LIQUIDITY
As of Feb. 29, 2016, Accenture's liquidity was solid and
consisted of:
--$3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, almost all of which
was available,
given the company's incorporation in Ireland;
--An undrawn $1 billion revolving RCF expiring October 2016. The
credit
agreement requires the company to maintain a consolidated
leverage ratio
(debt/EBITDA) of less than 1.75x.
Fitch's expectation for more than $2 billion of annual FCF also
supports
liquidity. We anticipate Accenture will continue to use FCF for
share
repurchases and acquisitions.
As of Feb. 29, 2016, Accenture had negligible outstanding debt,
given that the
company's FCF internally funds shareholder returns and
acquisitions.
The company does have off-balance-sheet debt in the form of
significant
operating lease commitments, since it does not own any of its
real estate as
part of its 'asset-light' strategy. Nonetheless, Fitch expects
total adjusted
debt to EBITDAR will remain below 1.5x and was 0.8x for the LTM
period ended
Feb. 29, 2016.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Accenture
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Accenture International Capital SCA
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured RCF expiring Dec. 2020 at 'A+'.
Accenture Capital Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured RCF at 'A+'.
