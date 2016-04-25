(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released the
special report,
'Chilean Nonlife Insurance Dashboard 2015,' which summarizes the
performance of
the Chilean non-life insurance industry based on results at the
end of fiscal
2015.
The report reflects the favorable growth trends demonstrated by
the industry
during 2015 compared with year-end 2014, which could be
attributed to a more
dynamic second half. In terms of gross written premium (GWP),
the industry
reached annual growth of 10.6%, highlighted by growth in the
vehicles and
property lines, business segments which jointly represent
slightly more than 60%
of the total industry's GWP. Fitch notes the positive trends in
net losses and
combined ratios, indices that still have ample room to improve
and return to
their historical ranges.
Fitch expects that positive performance trends exhibited during
the year will
remain during 2016, when tariff adjustments made in 2015 should
have a positive
impact on the industry's indicators and net results, driving
them to within
expected ranges for the business.
The full report 'Chilean Nonlife Insurance Dashboard 2015' dated
April 25, 2016,
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and
'Special Reports'
or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Carolina Alvarez
Director
+56 2 2499 3321
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Limitada
Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+56 2 2499 3309
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Chilean Non-Life Insurance Dashboard (Second-Half 2015)
here
