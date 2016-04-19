(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 19 (Fitch) Following the upgrade of Argentina's
sovereign,
Fitch Ratings took positive rating actions on five Argentine
Financial
Institutions (FIs).
The upgrade on the FIs ratings was driven by the same action on
Argentina's
sovereign rating. Fitch upgraded the sovereign's local currency
(LC) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and Country Ceiling to 'B' from 'CCC' on
March 22, 2016
(see 'Fitch Affirms Argentina's FC IDR at 'RD'; Upgrades LC IDR
to 'B'; Outlook
Stable'). At the time of the sovereign's local currency upgrade,
Fitch indicated
the resumption of timely debt service on defaulted bonds would
lead to the
upgrade of the long-term foreign currency IDR, most likely to
the level of the
long-term local currency IDR.
Argentine FIs ratings are driven by the still volatile and
adverse economic and
operating environment, albeit some structural recent
improvements to Argentina's
policy framework could benefit FIs' performance, specifically
the lower level of
intervention in the financial system.
In Fitch's view, regardless of its overall reasonable financial
condition,
Argentine FIs' ratings are currently capped by the LC sovereign
rating, due to
the weak operating environment. Although the new government is
taking measures
in the right direction to normalize the situation with foreign
creditors and
reducing political and regulatory intervention into the banking
system, the
local environment in Argentina is still characterized by ample
economic
imbalances and measures are being taken gradually and,
therefore, the recovery
of the economy will likely take some time to materialize.
Fitch has published individual Rating Action Commentaries (RACs)
for each
company, which are available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. These
RACs include each
issuer's key rating drivers and sensitivities, as well as the
list of all rating
actions taken.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco Macro S.A.:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs upgraded to 'B' from
'CCC'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs upgraded to 'B'
from 'C';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'b' from 'ccc';
--USD150 million senior bonds class 2 due 2017 upgraded to
'B/RR4' from
'CCC/RR4';
--USD150 million subordinated debt due 2036 upgraded to
'CCC/RR6' from 'CC/RR6';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Banco Santander Rio S.A.:
--Local currency long-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'CCC';
Outlook Stable;
--Viability rating upgraded to 'b' from 'ccc';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
BBVA Banco Frances S.A.:
--Local currency long-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'CCC';
Outlook Stable;
--Viability rating upgraded to 'b' from 'ccc';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5'.
Banco Supervielle S.A.:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs upgraded to 'B' from
'CCC'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs upgraded to 'B'
from 'C';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'b' from 'ccc';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'B-/RR6' from 'CC/RR5';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Tarjeta Naranja S.A.:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs upgraded to 'B' from
'CCC'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs upgraded to 'B'
from 'C';
--USD200 million senior unsecured bonds upgraded to 'B/RR4' from
'CCC/RR4'.
Contact:
Veronica Chau
Senior Director
+52 818 399 9169
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Santiago Gallo
Director
+562 24993320
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 818 399 9156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
