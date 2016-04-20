(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based
Shinsegae Inc.'s (Shinsegae) USD300m 2.625% guaranteed
subordinated notes rating
at 'A'.
The rating reflects the credit enhancement provided to investors
by the
guarantee from Kookmin Bank. Fitch considers the first-call date
when the
guarantee would terminate as the effective maturity date of the
securities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kookmin Bank as Guarantor: The rating reflects the unconditional
and irrevocable
guarantee from Kookmin Bank (A/Stable). The note is rated at the
same level as
Kookmin Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as its
guarantee makes the
notes the bank's direct, general, unsubordinated and
unconditional obligations,
which will rank at least pari passu with all other present and
future
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Kookmin Bank.
Effective Maturity Date: Fitch views the first-call date as the
effective
maturity date. According to the terms of the notes, unless the
notes have been
fully redeemed before the first-call date in 2020, the
first-call date would be
the date when the guarantee would no longer be effective.
Fitch assumes all bond holders will execute the "No Call Put
Right" of the notes
on the first call date due to the termination of guarantee. The
"No Call Put
Right" states that if the issuer elects not to redeem the notes
on the first
call date, each holder has the right to sell the note in whole
to the guarantor.
Shinsegae's Credit Not Considered: Shinsegae's standalone credit
strength is not
a consideration in the instrument rating as the guarantee
remains in force even
if Shinsegae is declared bankrupt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Since the rating on the credit enhanced bonds is based solely on
Kookmin Bank's
guarantee, any change in Fitch's assessment of Kookmin Bank's
ratings will
result in an equivalent change in the rating of this bond.
For the ratings of Kookmin Bank, the following sensitivities
were outlined by
Fitch in its Rating Action Commentary dated 29 May 2015:
The bank's IDRs, Viability Rating and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions around Kookmin's operating
environment, company
profile, risk appetite, management and financial profile.
They could be upgraded if there is a sustainable, significant
improvement in its
foreign-currency funding/liquidity profile. However, such
prospects are remote,
considering the challenging operating environment and the bank's
negligible
foreign-currency retail deposits.
They could be downgraded if there is a significant increase in
risk appetite,
including rapid growth or weakened loan quality, leading to
erosion of its
capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of
Kookmin's loans to
weaken substantially in the foreseeable future.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
