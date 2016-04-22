(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous Community
of Andalusia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The 'BBB-' ratings on Andalusia's
outstanding
senior unsecured bond issues have also been affirmed.
Fitch has also assigned Long-term local and foreign currency
ratings of 'BBB-'
and a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'F3' to Andalusia's
EUR360m
commercial paper (pagares) programme.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged rating floor of
'BBB-' being applied
to Spanish autonomous communities. Fitch will monitor the debate
regarding
liquidity support from the central government to Spanish
regions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are supported by Fitch's expectations of state
support as captured
by the 'BBB-' rating floor for Spanish autonomous communities.
The rating floor
is based on a number of supporting factors that contribute to
improving an
autonomous community's liquidity and reducing the likelihood of
default. These
include the budgetary stability law (BSL) and the recent law
controlling
commercial debt; the absolute priority of debt servicing by law
as per article
135 of the Spanish Constitution; and access to the state
liquidity mechanisms
such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the Financial
Facility Fund (FFF).
Central Government Support
Andalusia had received a total of EUR19.7bn through state
liquidity mechanisms
at end-2015 (approximately 65% of direct debt), illustrating
strong support from
the central government. This includes the FLA, which was
established in 2012 by
the central government to support Spanish regions facing
difficulties in
accessing capital markets; the Supplier's Fund (FFPP), a
mechanism to help
regions pay their arrears to suppliers; and the FFF, aimed at
helping regions to
comply with the financial goals set by the central government.
Debt contracted
under these mechanisms is repaid evenly over 10 years.
In Fitch's view, Andalusia's access to state support will
continue to ensure
timely debt servicing, as the region faces significant
redemptions over the next
three years, which exceeded 30% of outstanding debt at end-2015.
Under Fitch's
base case scenario, Andalusia's funding needs of EUR3.3bn in
2016 will mostly
rely on the FLA. Expected improvement in current revenues should
slow total debt
increase, easing the debt burden to below 145% of current
revenue through to
2017, from 152% in 2015.
Andalusia had EUR1,280m of short-term debt at end-2015,
representing roughly 4%
of total debt at end-2015, which is to be mostly rolled over in
2016. This
includes an outstanding EUR280m from the CP programme, covered
by undrawn credit
lines contracted by Andalusia at end-2015.
Weak Intrinsic Credit Metrics
Andalusia's negative current balances since 2011 and high debt
burden mean that
the region's standalone credit metrics are weaker than the
ratings indicate.
Preliminary results for 2015 showed Andalusia posting a 1.13%
fiscal deficit, in
breach of the 0.7% goal and slightly below 2014's 1.35%.
Operating margin
remained in negative territory at -2.5%, against -2.2% in 2014,
due to
lower-than-expected revenue transfers. However, deficit before
debt at 6.5% was
close to Fitch's estimate of 7%, as the region reduced capital
expenditure to
offset reducing revenues.
We expect Andalusia to report a positive operating balance in
2016, driven by a
significant increase in operating revenues, due to a EUR959m
positive settlement
from 2014 and a EUR488m increase in regional funding allocation
(equivalent to
7.3% of operating revenues in 2015 preliminary accounts).
Recovery of Regional Economy
Andalusia has a weaker economic profile than Spain, with a GDP
per capita
equivalent to 74% of the national average, albeit average by
international
standards. However, GDP grew 4.2% in 2015, outperforming Spain's
3.8%. Fitch
expects the figure to be above 2% over 2016-2017, underpinning
the region's
budgetary performance. The regional government is implementing a
number of
programmes to address the informal economy and foster the labour
market, which
will be positive for revenues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A removal of the 'BBB-' rating floor for Spanish autonomous
communities will
result in a downgrade of Andalusia's IDRs.
An improvement of budgetary performance, coupled with debt
stabilisation, could
bring Andalusia's intrinsic credit profile closer to the rating
floor of 'BBB-'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
the Spanish
regions over the medium term. Moreover, Fitch will review the
rating floor if
state support measures are cancelled or if there is a
deterioration in the
central government's ability and willingness to continue
providing extraordinary
support to the regions (see " Q&A on the Rating Floor for
Spanish Regions" (23
December 2015) on www.fitchratings.com).
