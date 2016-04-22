(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Autonomous Community
of the Canary Islands' Outlook to Positive from Stable while
affirming the
region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at
'F3'. The
'BBB-' ratings on Canary Islands' outstanding senior unsecured
bond issues have
also been affirmed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The change in the Outlook of Canary Islands' IDRs reflects the
following key
rating drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
Canary Islands' budgetary performance improved over 2012-15,
driven by higher
tax revenues. The region's outermost status within the EU allows
Canary Islands
to collect some of its indirect taxes, notably the General
Indirect Canarian Tax
(IGIC), in contrast to the rest of autonomous communities of the
common regime.
Sound economic performance in 2014-2015, particularly
consumption, contributed
to a 15% growth in operating revenue over 2012-15. We expect the
growth in
operating revenue to continue in 2016-2017, driven by economic
momentum, and
forecast a small positive current margin from 2016 onwards, at
below 1%.
Canary Islands have met its progressively tight financial goals
since the
Budgetary Stability Law came into force in 2012. The region
posted an overall
fiscal deficit of 0.54% in 2015, the lowest among Spanish
regions, and is on
track to meet the target of 0.3% for 2016. This improvement has
allowed the
Canary Islands to report small positive operating margins of
below 0.5% in 2014
and in 2015, a substantial improvement from the negative
operating margin of
10.2% in 2012.
Moreover, as Canary Islands receive less funding than other
autonomous
communities under the common regime, Fitch believes an eventual
review of the
regional funding system should benefit the region more than the
rest.
MEDIUM
Direct debt was EUR6.6bn at end-2015, a rise of over EU0.6bn
since 2014. More
than half of their direct debt is contracted through the state
mechanisms,
notably the Financial Facility Fund (FFF) and the Regional
Liquidity Fund (FLA).
The Canary Islands contracted EUR1,107m of debt in 2015,
comprising EUR970m from
the FFF at zero interest, and the rest in bank debt hence
reducing their
overall interest burden.
The region is entitled to receive close to EUR1bn from the FFF
in 2016,
sufficient to cover its funding needs. Debt is proactively
managed to reduce the
interest burden, and the region has recourse to alternative
funding sources.
Total debt-to-current revenue was 114.5% in 2015. Fitch expects
the figure to
stabilise at around this level on the back of expected operating
revenue growth
over 2016-2017, even if direct debt grows nominally to EUR7bn.
With a population of 2.1 million, the Canary Islands have a
weaker economic
profile than Spain with a GDP per capita equivalent to 85% of
the national
figure, which is average by international standards. Its economy
is concentrated
in the services sector, mainly tourism, accounting for a third
of regional GDP
at EUR42.3bn. Tourism fuelled economic growth in 2008-2015,
making Canary
Islands the third best performer in nominal GDP growth over
2008-2015. It posted
a nominal GDP growth of 3.8% in 2015, in line with Spain, and is
expected by
Fitch to grow at least at 2.5% over 2016-2017.
The regional management has shown an ability to control
operating expenditure
proportionate to revenue collection, avoiding budget slippages
and paying its
commercial liabilities on time. Revenue forecasts are
conservative.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A consistent improvement of the operating balance associated
with a direct
debt-to-current revenue ratio of below 130% may lead to an
upgrade.
A structurally negative operating balance combined with a
deterioration of the
direct debt-to-current revenue ratio could drive a negative
rating action.
