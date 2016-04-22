(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Morocco's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' and 'BBB'
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Morocco's senior
unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at
'BBB-' and
'BBB' respectively. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB' and
the Short-term
foreign-currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Morocco's ratings balance macro stability and neutral public and
external
finance indicators relative to 'BBB-' rated peers, with weak
structural
indicators (including development and governance).
The IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:-
External vulnerabilities have receded over the past two years,
primarily as a
result of the sharp drop in oil prices and, to a lesser extent,
the development
of new export industries. The current account deficit narrowed
to 1.9% of GDP in
2015, from 5.7% in 2014, and net external debt declined for the
first time since
2007, to 24.8% of current account receipts, aligning most
external finance
indicators with 'BBB' medians. We expect the sovereign to remain
a net external
creditor.
Risks to external finances from swings in international oil
prices and spillover
effects of terrorism in the region on tourism receipts will
likely remain but
Morocco benefits from a number of buffers. These include
strengthened
international reserves (which covered more than six months of
current account
payments at end-2015), rising FDI prospects and a USD5bn
precautionary line from
the IMF. The expected gradual liberalisation of the exchange
rate would also
support the country's ability to adjust to external shocks.
Fiscal consolidation and reforms implemented since 2013 have
gradually helped
bring public finance indicators in line with 'BBB' medians. The
removal of
energy subsidies caused the central government budget deficit to
shrink to 4.3%
of GDP in 2015 from 5% in 2014 and the government's fiscal
deficit target of
3.5% for 2016 is credible in light of the expected rise in
disbursed grants from
Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The full implementation of
the Organic
Budget Law will help strengthen the budget's framework, limiting
net new
borrowing to investment spending.
General government debt remains higher than peers, at an
estimated 49.1% of GDP
at end-2015 (BBB median: 42.2%), although it stabilised in 2015
after six years
of increases (2008: 32.1%) and Fitch expects it to decline from
2016. Its
structure is favourable, with a lower interest rate burden and a
smaller share
of foreign currency debt than the 'BBB' medians.
Real GDP grew 4.5% in 2015, largely due to an exceptionally
strong agricultural
season. Fitch expects real GDP growth to fall below 2% in 2016,
as a result of
falling agricultural output and moderate non-agricultural
growth. Traditional
growth engines (including construction, tourism, and textiles)
are affected by
slow growth in the EU and the impact of regional insecurity on
tourism arrivals,
while emerging industries, such as cars and aeronautics,
continue to play a
limited role in the country's real GDP growth. Average GDP
growth over the past
five years is, however, in line with peers, while volatility of
inflation and
real effective exchange rate is lower than the 'BBB' medians.
Political stability is better than regional peers, though below
'BBB'-rated
peers according to the World Bank measure. We expect legislative
elections in
October 2016 to run smoothly. Exposure to financial shocks is
also moderate,
with a developed and financially sound banking sector. However,
Fitch considers
that structural features are weaker than peers with GDP per
capita at less than
half of the 'BBB' category and World Bank governance indicators
also
substantially lower than the 'BBB' median. The ease of doing
business indicator
also ranks below peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action are as follows:
-Continued fiscal consolidation and reduction in the general
government
debt-to-GDP ratio
-Evidence of a structural improvement in the current account
consistent with
declining net external debt-to-GDP ratio
-Over the medium term, increase in per capita income level and
an improvement in
social indicators
The main factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action are as follows:
-A widening of current account deficit and an increase in net
external debt/GDP
-A widening of the budget deficit and an increase in general
government debt
-Weakening of medium-term growth prospects
-Political and social instability affecting macroeconomic
performance
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude prices will average USD35 and
USD45 per barrel in
2016 and 2017 respectively.
Fitch assumes that the eurozone economies will grow 1.5% in 2016
and 1.6% in
2017 in real terms.
