(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena's (MPS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'B-', its
Short-term IDR at 'B', the Viability Rating (VR) at 'b-', the
Support Rating
(SR) at '5' and the Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'.
The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be
found at the end
of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
MPS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's very
weak asset
quality and the pressure this exercises on its capital. The
ratings also reflect
a liquidity position that was under moderate pressure in the
first months of
2016, the bank's stronger capital position, following a EUR3bn
capital increase
in 2015, improved profitability and management's ability to
react to the recent
deposit outflows and rebalance the bank's liquidity profile.
MPS's capitalisation strengthened in 2015 thanks to a EUR3bn
capital increase -
which followed a EUR5bn increase in 2014 - and modest internal
capital
generation. Following the capital increase, the bank fully
reimbursed the
remaining EUR1bn of government hybrids received as state aid in
2013. The
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio improved to 12% at end-2015
from 8.5% at
end-2014, and the Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio stood at an
adequate 11.6% at
end-2015. Despite acceptable risk-weighted capital ratios,
capitalisation
remains weak because of the very high level of unreserved
impaired loans, which
accounted for about 250% of FCC at end-2015 (despite materially
decreasing from
an extremely high 400% at end-2014).
Impaired loans accounted for approximately 34% of gross loans at
end-2015,
placing significant pressure on profitability and
capitalisation. MPS reported
an operating profit of around EUR600m in 2015 after four years
of heavy losses.
MPS sold EUR2bn of impaired loans in two tranches in 2015, in
line with the
business plan, and aims to dispose of another EUR3.5bn over the
next three
years.
The improved performance was mostly driven by a sharp reduction
in
Fitch-calculated loan impairment charges, to EUR2.6bn in 2015
(2014: EUR8.3bn)
and lower operating costs of EUR2.7bn (2015: EUR3.5bn) according
to Fitch's
calculation which includes restructuring implementation
expenses. MPS's overall
performance will likely remain structurally weak in the medium
term, unless
management undertakes significant actions to reduce the stock of
impaired loans
through sales; even then, the bank would still risk having to
dispose of these
below book value.
MPS suffered moderate deposit outflows in the first months of
2016 following the
resolution of four Italian banks under special administration in
December 2015;
this resulted in some depositors withdrawing money from some of
the weaker
Italian banks, including MPS. The bank regained part of these
deposit outflows
through effective commercial efforts and increased its
activities with
institutional counterparties. While deposits have now stabilised
and the
liquidity position is acceptable, in Fitch's opinion, MPS's
liquidity position
has proven itself highly vulnerability to market events.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer expect
to receive full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that a
bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks
provide a framework
for the resolution of banks which requires senior creditors to
participate in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other issued hybrid capital are notched
down from the VR,
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
The ratings of MPS's Lower Tier 2 and Upper Tier 2 debt reflect
a high risk of
non-performance. The 'C' ratings of its Tier 1 instruments and
preferred
securities reflect their non-performance and Fitch's expectation
that the
securities are unlikely to resume coupon payments in the near
future.
SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
The Long-term rating of MPS's state-guaranteed debt is based on
Italy's direct,
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the issues, which
covers payments of
both principal and interest. Italy's guarantee was issued by the
Ministry of
Economy and Finance under Law Decree 6 December 2011, n.201,
subsequently
converted into Law 22 December 2011, n. 214.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Italy will honour
the guarantee
provided to the noteholders in a full and timely manner. The
state guarantee
ranks pari passu with Italy's other unsecured and unguaranteed
senior
obligations. As a result, the notes' Long-term ratings are in
line with Italy's
'BBB+' Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
MPS's VR, IDR and senior debt ratings would be downgraded if the
bank fails to
gradually improve its asset quality and reduce the stock of
impaired loans.
Deposit outflows of a magnitude that placed unmanageable
pressure on the group's
liquidity position would also trigger a downgrade.
An upgrade of the ratings would require a material improvement
in asset quality
and evidence of sustainable earnings generation capabilities.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in the VR, but
also to a change
in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk
relative to the bank's
viability.
SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
The notes' Long-term ratings are sensitive to changes in Italy's
Long-term IDR.
Any downgrade or upgrade of Italy's Long-term IDR would be
reflected in the
notes' Long-term ratings.
SR AND SRF
An upgrade of the SR and any upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support MPS.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor''
Debt issuance programme (senior debt): affirmed at 'B-', 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B-', 'RR4'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CCC', 'RR5'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CC', 'RR6'
Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'C', 'RR6'
State-guaranteed debt (IT0004804362): affirmed at 'BBB+'
