(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Foreign-Currency
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ING Bank Slaski to 'A'
from 'A-', and
affirmed its Support Rating at '1'. The Outlook on the IDR is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this Rating Action
Commentary.
The upgrade of Bank Slaski's IDR reflects the upgrade of its
parent, ING Bank
N.V. (A+/Stable/a+) on 14 April (see "Fitch Upgrades ING Bank
and ING Group to
'A+'; Outlook Stable" at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs and Support Rating
The IDRs and Support Rating of Bank Slaski reflect Fitch's view
that there is an
extremely high probability that the bank would be supported, if
required, by its
75% shareholder, ING Bank. Fitch believes Bank Slaski is a
strategically
important subsidiary, even though ING Bank's presence elsewhere
in central and
eastern Europe is limited. Fitch expects continued parental
support to provide a
floor for Bank Slaski's Long-term IDR at one notch below that of
ING Bank.
Fitch's view of ING Bank's strong support propensity is based on
Bank Slaski's
strong franchise and relatively large size compared with other
ING subsidiaries
in the region and the classification of Poland by ING as a
growth market with
promising performance prospects. It also reflects the close
match of Bank
Slaski's business model with that of ING Bank (direct retail
focused on
innovation and mobile banking channels) and considerable
operational
integration, including expertise, technical support, financial
consulting and
data-processing services provided by the parent. Fitch also
believes ING Bank
would risk reputational damage if it did not support its
subsidiary.
ING Bank's ability to support is strongly reflected by its 'A+'
rating and the
manageable cost of potential support in light of Bank Slaski's
small relative
size (around 3% of the parent bank's consolidated assets at
end-2015).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and Support Rating
Bank Slaski's Long-term IDR is sensitive to changes in ING
Bank's propensity
and/or ability to support its Polish subsidiary. Fitch considers
it unlikely
that either of these factors will change in the near term. As a
result, the
Stable Outlook on Bank Slaski's Long-term IDR mirrors that on
ING Bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
ING Bank Slaski
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at 1
Viability Rating: 'bbb+', unaffected
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1002889
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.