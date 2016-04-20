(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 20 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp's (USB) first quarter
2016 (1Q16)
earnings continued to be strong and near the top of the industry
despite some
higher provision expenses related to the company's energy loan
portfolio, which
Fitch Ratings notes represents only 1.3% of the company's total
loans
outstanding.
Overall, USB's annualized return on average assets (ROAA) was a
good 1.32% in
1Q16, though down from 1.41% in the sequential quarter and 1.44%
relative to the
year-ago quarter. Similarly, the company's annualized return on
average equity
(ROAE) was 13.0% in 1Q16, down from 13.7% in the sequential
quarter and 14.1% in
the year-ago quarter.
While USB's earnings performance continues to remain strong the
sequential and
year-over-year declines were due largely to higher provision
expense to the
company's energy related credits. Provision for credit losses
was $330 million
in 1Q16, which was $15 million more than net charge-offs (NCOs).
Additionally, provisioning was 8.2% higher than in the
sequential quarter and
25.0% higher than in the year-ago quarter primarily due to a
$257 million
increase in energy-related commercial non-performing assets
relative to the
sequential quarter. USB's reserves for energy related credits
were 9.1% of
outstanding balances at the end of 1Q16, up from 5.4% at
year-end 2015 (YE15).
Given the strong reserve and the relatively small percentage of
the overall loan
portfolio related to energy, Fitch considers USB's energy
exposure to likely be
manageable should energy prices remain volatile, though it could
potentially
continue to impact provision expenses, and therefore earnings.
In 1Q16, USB's net interest income (NII) increased 0.6% from the
sequential
quarter and 4.9% from the year-ago quarter due largely to higher
loan balances
and a benefit from incrementally higher interest rates.
Additionally, the company's net interest margin (NIM) remained
relatively stable
at 3.06%, unchanged from the sequential quarter and down just
two basis points
from the year-ago quarter.
USB's non-interest income was down 8.2% from the sequential
quarter and
essentially flat from the year ago quarter. The sequential
declines were due
largely to seasonally lower credit and debit care revenues,
merchant processing
services revenue, and deposit service charges. Additionally,
mortgage banking
revenue was down relative to the sequential quarter due to an
unfavorable change
in the valuation of mortgage servicing rights.
Overall, non-interest expenses were down 2.1% relative to the
sequential quarter
due to lower professional services and marketing and business
development
expenses partially offset by higher compensation and benefits
expenses.
Relative to the year-ago quarter non-interest expenses were up
3.2%.
It is surprising that USB did not achieve positive operating
leverage relative
to either the sequential or year-ago quarters, as benefits from
higher rates
were offset by some continued loan portfolio mix changes.
Nevertheless, the
company's efficiency ratio remains strong and near industry
leaders at 54.6% in
1Q16.
Credit quality was impacted by the energy related credits noted
above, though
USB's ratio of non-performing assets to loans plus other real
estate owned
(OREO; excluding covered assets) was still good at 0.64 in 1Q16,
up from 0.58 in
the sequential, but down from 0.68 in the year-ago quarter.
USB has continued to exhibit good loan growth, with average
loans (excluding
covered loans) up 2.3% relative to the sequential quarter and
6.2% relative to
the year-ago quarter. The growth was generally broad based
including higher
commercial loan balances, higher construction and development
loan balances, and
higher credit card receivables which were aided by the closing
of a small
acquisition.
In 1Q16, USB's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was
relatively
unchanged both under the standardized and advanced approaches.
The fully
phased-in Basel III CET1 ratio under the standardized approach
was 9.2% and
under the advanced approach was 11.9%.
Given USB's outstanding capital generation, it continues to
return capital to
owners through both share buybacks and dividends. In 1Q16, the
company returned
80% of earnings to owners.
