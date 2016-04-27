(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Schroder Investment
Management's (Schroders) Asset Manager Rating at 'Highest
Standards'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Schroders' diversified business,
expanding global
product range and client base. It takes into account the asset
manager's
demonstrated ability to adapt to industry changes, focus on
superior investment
services and operational efficiency. Schroders' ability to
maintain a strong
financial profile allows re-investment in future business growth
and
enhancements of operational capabilities, using technology as a
competitive
edge.
Fitch also notes the quality, depth and breadth of Schroders
staff, with robust
succession planning of key individuals allowing a smooth
transition. Finally, a
solid risk management framework and disciplined, research-driven
investment
processes across asset classes support a "Highest Standards"
rating.
Schroders' 'Highest Standards' rating is based on the following
category scores:
Company: Highest (unchanged)
Controls: Highest (unchanged)
Investments: Highest (unchanged)
Operations: Highest (unchanged)
Technology: Highest (unchanged)
Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards' category
demonstrate an
investment platform and operational framework that Fitch
considers superior
relative to the standard applied by international institutional
investors.
Company
The company has a global, diversified, long established and
expanding franchise.
The strategic evolution of the business has come mainly through
organic growth
but more recently, through targeted acquisitions in key regions
(eg the US) and
asset classes (eg fixed income). Schroders has demonstrated its
ability to adapt
to industry changes. As a well-managed company, Schroders
increases operational
efficiency to reduce costs, while using its financial strength
to reinvest in
future growth.
The recent board and senior management changes, most
importantly, the promotion
of Peter Harrison to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in April
2016, followed a
well-prepared succession planning process, which Fitch believes
contributes to
the organisation's stability and continuity.
Controls
Schroders has an effective, highly structured, risk and
governance framework
that is well embedded in the business but also benefits from the
independent
oversight of influential risk functions and committees.
Mechanisms to address
risk challenges and escalation are formalised and operate
effectively, in
Fitch's view.
Investments
The active, mainly fundamental research-driven investment
process is implemented
by accountable, focused staff using asset class-specific
analytics in a
disciplined manner. The process has proven overall stable, with
notable
refinements as markets and technology evolve. As the business
grows in size and
complexity, Schroders has managed to keep a simple and efficient
organisation of
investment teams and processes. Fitch also recognises that
Schroders, whose
success is largely driven by investment performance, will
continuously be
challenged to retain talented investment professionals.
Operations
Investment operations are scalable, robust and flexible, as
demonstrated by an
ability to integrate newly acquired businesses, increased
volumes and new
technologies (digitalisation) over the past two years. Reliance
on some
third-party service providers is monitored through strict
oversight and control
procedures.
Technology
Schroders' IT platform is built around global third-party vendor
systems and
asset class-specific proprietary applications. A major,
transformational project
aimed at replacing Schroders' core "Front to Back" system was
initiated in 1Q16,
demonstrating the organisation's ability and willingness to stay
ahead of the
technology cycle.
Company Profile
Schroders is a global asset management company and the core
subsidiary of
Schroders Plc (A+/Stable/F1). At end-December 2015, Schroders
managed GBP281.9bn
(GBP313.5bn, including wealth management), 58% for institutional
clients, 32%
for intermediaries. Schroders' Asset Manager Rating refers to
the investment
activities based in the global investment hub, London (excluding
alternatives
and real estate business).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the
aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial conditions,
heightened staff turnover or deterioration of processes and
policies. A material
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause the
rating to be downgraded.
