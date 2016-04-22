(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Italy's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Italy's creditworthiness is supported by a large, high value-added and diversified economy, with moderate levels of private sector indebtedness and a sustainable pension system. The ratings balance these structural strengths against high public debt and weak growth performance and outlook. Gross general government debt (GGGD) stood at 132.7% of GDP at end-2015, compared with the 'BBB' median of 42%. Although we forecast GGGD/GDP to fall this year, it will likely remain above 120% until the end of the decade, leaving Italy highly exposed to potential adverse shocks. Reducing the debt ratio meaningfully is contingent on a faster recovery in nominal GDP and a sustained, large primary budget surplus. The government's Stability Programme Update (DEF) for 2016-19 was published in April. While the headline deficit target for 2016 was little changed at 2.3% (up 0.1pp from the October budget), the pace of deficit shrinkage over the medium term is significantly more back-loaded than the plans of a year ago. The government was able to outperform its target for 2015 by 0.3pp (recording a 2.6% deficit). However, the continuous easing of the medium-term targets damages their credibility and raises downside risks to our own fiscal projections. Almost all of the 2014-16 deficit shrinkage can be accounted for by falling interest costs. The government's current intentions for 2017-18 involve substituting the "safeguard clause" of automatic VAT hikes with measures to reduce tax deductions and other areas of expenditure. However, the electoral cycle (general elections must be held by May 2018 and could be earlier) raises the risk that the medium-term path to a balanced budget outlined in the DEF will once again be postponed. The Italian banking sector is challenged by weak asset quality and sectoral fragmentation. The ratings of the large banks underpin Italy's Banking System Indicator (BSI) of 'bbb', which is in line with similarly rated countries. However, average bank Viability Ratings could fall if banks fail to tackle their large stockpiles of NPLs, increasing risks to the economy as a whole. Gross doubtful loans ("sofferenze", the worst category) almost doubled in 2011-2015 to EUR200bn at end-3Q15, albeit 60% of these are covered by provisions. We expect NPLs to rise further in 2016, albeit at a slower pace. The government is planning reforms to the bankruptcy law aimed increasing the efficiency of the recovery process. Constitutional reform is close to the end of its two-year passage through the legislature and will be put to a referendum in October 2016. The reform will end the system of "perfect bicameralism" and simplify the layers of governance between the state and regions. This should produce more effective policy-making and, in combination with the election law passed in 2015, should result in more stable future governments. The near-term risk of political disruption to policy-making has been kept in check since Matteo Renzi became Prime Minister in February 2014. Nevertheless, political risk could rise significantly if voters reject the constitutional reforms in the October referendum, although we do not see this as likely. Italy's gradual economic recovery is supported by the ECB's monetary easing and lower oil prices. Nevertheless, our GDP growth forecasts of 1% in 2016 and 1.3% in 2017 are weak compared with those for other eurozone members. Italy's real GDP is currently around its 2000 level and 8% below its 2008 peak. The current account surplus increased close to 2.1% of GDP in 2015, its third year of surplus. However, net external debt at 63% of GDP in 3Q15 is well above the 'BBB' median of 5%. The ECB's monetary easing has supported benign financing conditions for the Italian sovereign. The average yield at issuance in 2015 was 0.7%. The extended period of the low yield environment, combined with the 6.5 year average life of marketable central government debt, should lead to a steadily declining trend in interest expenses over the coming years. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. Factors that may, individually or collectively, result in negative rating action are: - General government gross debt (GGGD) failing to decline from 2015 peak of 132.7% of GDP. - Disruption to the recovery of real and nominal GDP growth. - Adverse developments in the banking sector increasing risks to the real economy or public finances - Political turmoil disrupting economic and fiscal policies. Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action are: - A track record of falling GGGD/GDP. - Sustained and broad-based economic recovery, including acceleration in nominal GDP growth. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Our long-run debt sustainability calculations are based on the unchanged assumption of 1% annual GDP growth, a GDP deflator of 2% and primary surplus of 2 % of GDP. Contact: Primary Analyst Douglas Renwick Senior Director +44 20 3530 1045 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alex Muscatelli Director +44 20 3530 1695 Committee Chairperson Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1003085 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.