(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Italy's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Italy's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Italy's creditworthiness is supported by a large, high
value-added and
diversified economy, with moderate levels of private sector
indebtedness and a
sustainable pension system. The ratings balance these structural
strengths
against high public debt and weak growth performance and
outlook.
Gross general government debt (GGGD) stood at 132.7% of GDP at
end-2015,
compared with the 'BBB' median of 42%. Although we forecast
GGGD/GDP to fall
this year, it will likely remain above 120% until the end of the
decade, leaving
Italy highly exposed to potential adverse shocks. Reducing the
debt ratio
meaningfully is contingent on a faster recovery in nominal GDP
and a sustained,
large primary budget surplus.
The government's Stability Programme Update (DEF) for 2016-19
was published in
April. While the headline deficit target for 2016 was little
changed at 2.3% (up
0.1pp from the October budget), the pace of deficit shrinkage
over the medium
term is significantly more back-loaded than the plans of a year
ago. The
government was able to outperform its target for 2015 by 0.3pp
(recording a 2.6%
deficit). However, the continuous easing of the medium-term
targets damages
their credibility and raises downside risks to our own fiscal
projections.
Almost all of the 2014-16 deficit shrinkage can be accounted for
by falling
interest costs. The government's current intentions for 2017-18
involve
substituting the "safeguard clause" of automatic VAT hikes with
measures to
reduce tax deductions and other areas of expenditure. However,
the electoral
cycle (general elections must be held by May 2018 and could be
earlier) raises
the risk that the medium-term path to a balanced budget outlined
in the DEF will
once again be postponed.
The Italian banking sector is challenged by weak asset quality
and sectoral
fragmentation. The ratings of the large banks underpin Italy's
Banking System
Indicator (BSI) of 'bbb', which is in line with similarly rated
countries.
However, average bank Viability Ratings could fall if banks fail
to tackle their
large stockpiles of NPLs, increasing risks to the economy as a
whole. Gross
doubtful loans ("sofferenze", the worst category) almost doubled
in 2011-2015 to
EUR200bn at end-3Q15, albeit 60% of these are covered by
provisions. We expect
NPLs to rise further in 2016, albeit at a slower pace. The
government is
planning reforms to the bankruptcy law aimed increasing the
efficiency of the
recovery process.
Constitutional reform is close to the end of its two-year
passage through the
legislature and will be put to a referendum in October 2016. The
reform will end
the system of "perfect bicameralism" and simplify the layers of
governance
between the state and regions. This should produce more
effective policy-making
and, in combination with the election law passed in 2015, should
result in more
stable future governments.
The near-term risk of political disruption to policy-making has
been kept in
check since Matteo Renzi became Prime Minister in February 2014.
Nevertheless,
political risk could rise significantly if voters reject the
constitutional
reforms in the October referendum, although we do not see this
as likely.
Italy's gradual economic recovery is supported by the ECB's
monetary easing and
lower oil prices. Nevertheless, our GDP growth forecasts of 1%
in 2016 and 1.3%
in 2017 are weak compared with those for other eurozone members.
Italy's real
GDP is currently around its 2000 level and 8% below its 2008
peak. The current
account surplus increased close to 2.1% of GDP in 2015, its
third year of
surplus. However, net external debt at 63% of GDP in 3Q15 is
well above the
'BBB' median of 5%.
The ECB's monetary easing has supported benign financing
conditions for the
Italian sovereign. The average yield at issuance in 2015 was
0.7%. The extended
period of the low yield environment, combined with the 6.5 year
average life of
marketable central government debt, should lead to a steadily
declining trend in
interest expenses over the coming years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
Factors that may, individually or collectively, result in
negative rating action
are:
- General government gross debt (GGGD) failing to decline from
2015 peak of
132.7% of GDP.
- Disruption to the recovery of real and nominal GDP growth.
- Adverse developments in the banking sector increasing risks to
the real
economy or public finances
- Political turmoil disrupting economic and fiscal policies.
Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive
rating action
are:
- A track record of falling GGGD/GDP.
- Sustained and broad-based economic recovery, including
acceleration in nominal
GDP growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our long-run debt sustainability calculations are based on the
unchanged
assumption of 1% annual GDP growth, a GDP deflator of 2% and
primary surplus of
2 % of GDP.
