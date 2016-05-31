(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the greater
divergence in the performance of Chinese property companies in
2015 has driven
more negative rating actions in 2016. There were nine negative
rating actions
between 1 January and 15 May 2016, compared with three positive
rating actions,
out of the 36 Fitch-rated China property companies.
The negative actions were explained partly by large exposure to
non-residential
properties affecting companies like Wanda (BBB/Stable),
Greenland
(BBB-/Negative), CSC (B/Stable), and Hydoo (B-/Stable). The poor
cash-collection
rates for commercial property sales were worse than expected;
and the switch in
buying interest to residential properties following relaxation
of home-purchase
restrictions exerted further pressure on sales. The unexpected
rapid
deterioration of industry fundamentals for trade centres further
exacerbates an
operating environment which is already difficult for CSC, Hydoo
and Wuzhou
(B-/Stable).
The other group of companies that encountered negative rating
action had a lack
of current (or previous) exposure to residential development
properties in
higher-tier cities. They include Country Garden (BB+/Stable),
Evergrande
(B+/Negative), Jingrui (B-/Negative), and Sunshine 100
(B-/Negative). These
companies face land-acquisition pressures in higher-tier cities,
that pushed up
leverage.
In contrast, the companies that performed well were those which
already have
well-positioned projects in higher-tier cities. Most of these
are large SOEs
including COLI (A-/Stable), China Resources Land (BBB+/Stable),
and Poly
(BBB+/Stable). Leading property companies did well with only a
slight 1%
reduction of their EBITDA margin even as they boosted contracted
sales growth;
whereas the 'B' category property companies saw their EBITDA
margins narrow by
3%, widening the margin differential with the leaders to 5%,
from 3% in 2014.
COLI, CRL and Poly also reduced leverage (net debt/adjusted
inventory), whereas
the aggregate leverage for Fitch-rated Chinese property
companies increased to
38.6%, from 35.9%.
More details of each company's 2015 performance can be found in
the report. The
report also provides a summary of all the companies' credit
metrics for easy
reference and comparison.
