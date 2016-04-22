(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, April 21 (Fitch) Indonesia-based homebuilder
PT Bumi Serpong
Damai Tbk's (BSD, BB-/Stable) 1Q16 sales performance was
weakened by lower
demand for pricier homes, Fitch Ratings says. Its property sales
fell 46% to
IDR1.2trn in 1Q16, from the IDR2.2tn in 1Q15. The average price
of a home fell
to IDR1.3bn in 1Q16 from IDR1.9bn in 1Q15, and reflects the
larger proportion of
higher-end homes sold in the prior period.
Sales were exceptionally strong in 1Q15 because BSD started
selling cheaper
homes in its BSD City township priced at around IDR1bn each
(around USD75,000).
Consequently, strong sales of cheaper homes supplemented
existing demand for
higher-end products in 1Q15. In 1Q16, though, demand for cheaper
homes continued
to be robust, while demand for higher-priced properties fell.
Demand for cheaper homes is less discretionary, as these homes
cater more to
first-time home buyers than to speculative investors. First-time
home buyers are
also more dependent on mortgage financing, and were the main
beneficiaries of
the relaxation of property mortgage regulations in mid-2015.
Fitch expects
demand in this segment to continue to be robust over the near
term as domestic
interest rates have fallen over the last year, which should
start to translate
into lower mortgage interest rates.
We have maintained our full-year presales expectation for BSD at
IDR6.4trn
because, overall, demand for BSD's properties remains robust,
and the company
has a strong pipeline of property launches for the remainder of
the year. BSD
continued to enjoy a high take-up rate on properties that were
launched for sale
in 1Q16, with 80%-100% sold on the same day. Average selling
prices also
continued to increase across its various products, including
commercial plots,
shophouses and residential properties, after adjusting for
different price
points within these segments. Demand for BSD's products is
supported by its
franchise as one of the largest Indonesian homebuilders, and
good asset quality.
Contact:
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+6221 2988 6815
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
Fitch Affirms Bumi Serpong Damai at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook, dated
17 March 2016
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.