BANGKOK, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has today
upgraded Aeon Thana
Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited's (AEONTS) National
Long-Term Rating to
'A-(tha)' from 'BBB+(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. The National
Short-Term
Rating has been affirmed at 'F2(tha)'.
The National Long-Term Rating has been upgraded because AEONTS
has successfully
shown it can sustain financial metrics generally superior to
those in 2011-2012
despite the weak operating environment since then. The Outlook
was previously
Positive to reflect AEONTS' gradual improvements in key
financial ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
AEONTS' National Ratings are driven by its standalone profile,
which is
underpinned by its position as one of the leading non-bank
players in Thailand's
unsecured consumer loan sector. AEONTS has a long-standing
franchise in credit
cards and personal loans, and operates an extensive network of
120 branches
nationwide. AEONTS benefits from ordinary support from its
parent company, Aeon
Financial Services Company Limited, which has considerable
expertise in consumer
lending in Japan.
AEONTS has been able to lower leverage and maintain
capitalisation over the past
two years, aided by sound internal capital generation and slower
growth. Other
buffers such as reserve coverage remain reasonable, and the
company has
maintained sound profitability despite adjusting its risk
appetite to account
for the weaker operating environment. That said, pressure on
delinquencies has
been evident due to the weak economy, but this has been in line
with Fitch's
expectations and with overall sector trends. Thailand's muted
economic growth
and high levels of household debt are limiting factors on
AEONTS' asset quality
and performance.
AEONTS is not a depository corporation and relies on wholesale
funding,
rendering it potentially vulnerable to dislocation in funding
markets.
Nevertheless, compared to other non-bank financial institutions,
AEONTS has
relatively diversified funding sources with extensive banking
relationships with
both Japanese banks (likely extending from its parent's
relationships with those
banks) and non-Japanese banks, and a history of access to
capital markets
(through both senior and structured issuance).
The ratings also take into consideration significant competition
in this sector
from commercial banks, which is likely to affect AEONTS'
potential growth and
market share.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade could be driven by material and sustained
improvements in
capitalisation and asset quality, combined with no increase in
risk appetite.
However, further upside to the ratings appears unlikely in the
short term,
especially in light of the prevailing operating environment.
Meanwhile, downside to the ratings could arise if AEONTs' risk
appetite
materially increased leading to actual or potential erosion in
buffers in terms
of capitalisation and reserve coverage, as well as a sharp
increase in
delinquencies. A material and sustained decline in performance
could also lead
to negative rating action.
