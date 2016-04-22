(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Lesotho's
Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-'
and the
Long-term local currency IDR to 'BB- 'from 'BB'. The Outlooks on
the Long-term
IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB' and
the Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers:
Medium
Fitch forecasts a continued deterioration in public finances,
with projected
deficits of 3.4% of GDP in fiscal year-ending March 2016 (FY16),
6.8% of GDP in
FY17 and 6.5% of GDP in FY18. The widening deficit is due to the
fall in South
African Customs Union (SACU) revenues linked to the weakening in
South Africa's
economic performance. SACU receipts are forecast to drop to
16.6% of GDP in FY17
from 25.8% of GDP in FY16, and remain at around 18% of GDP in
FY18. The
authorities have not adjusted fiscal policy in response.
Expenditure on wages is
expected to remain very high at 23.7% of GDP in FY16 and FY17.
The deficit will
be funded from government deposits, which are forecast to fall
to 19% of GDP in
FY18 from 26% of GDP in FY16, and new government debt issuance.
Fitch forecasts gross general government debt (GGGD) to increase
to 56% of GDP
by FY18 from 52.5% of GDP in FY16 as a result of new debt
issuance and Loti
depreciation, as around 85% of GGGD debt is in foreign currency.
In FY17
Lesotho's GGGD is forecast to exceed the peer 'B' median of
54.4% of GDP. GGGD
is mostly concessional with long maturities.
Political tensions are complicating any policy response to the
growing fiscal
deficit. The governance and institutional environment have
weakened
significantly following an alleged coup attempt in 2014, as
evidenced by the
deterioration in Word Bank governance indicators. The recent
South African
Development Community (SADC) commission of enquiry report on its
investigation
into the death of a former army general highlights the
institutional weaknesses.
Fitch does not expect meaningful improvement in the political
environment in the
short-term.
Fitch estimates continued weak real GDP growth in 2015 and 2016
due to ongoing
political tensions, a drop in SACU revenues and a recent
drought. The political
tension has hit investment, consumption and confidence,
affecting the
implementation of the National Strategic Development Plan
(NSDP). Fitch
forecasts GDP growth of 2.8% in 2016 up slightly from 2.7% in
2015, before
increasing to 4% by 2017 as new mining production comes on
stream and initial
work on phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP)
boosts the
construction industry.
Donor relations are becoming increasingly strained. Disquiet
regarding the
political situation led to a loss of EU budget support in 2016
and has generated
uncertainty regarding re-certification for the African Growth
and Opportunity
Act (AGOA). AGOA is very important to the textiles sector, a key
component of
Lesotho's economy, as it provides preferential access to the US
market.
Lesotho's 'B+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
Lesotho's 'B+' rating is supported by the currency peg to the
South African
rand, which has contributed to macroeconomic stability. With
large government
deposits, forecast at 22% of GDP in FY17, and mostly held at the
central bank,
this will continue to support Lesotho's official foreign
reserves.
Fitch forecasts the current account deficit (CAD) to widen to
14% of GDP in 2016
from 8% of GDP in 2015 due to the drop in SACU revenues in 2016
before returning
to around 8% of GDP in 2017. The CAD is due to ongoing
construction of projects
in the country. A combination of grants and FDI will fund the
CAD. The first
part of phase II of LHWP will be funded by South Africa. Fitch
forecasts
international reserves to fall to around 4 months of current
external payments
in 2017 from 4.7 months in 2015, although remaining adequate to
support the
exchange rate peg.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well-balanced. The main factors that
could,
individually or collectively lead to a negative rating action
are:
- A further material weakening of debt ratios and an erosion of
government
deposits.
- Political turmoil that affects macro stability, GDP growth and
potentially
external financial support from the international community.
- A faster-than-projected deterioration in the current account
balance due to a
fall in SACU revenues leading to a significant decline in
foreign reserves.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively lead
to a positive
rating action are:
- Higher real GDP growth, supported by an improvement in the
business
environment and political stability and diversification in the
economy.
- Further progress in diversifying the revenue base and growing
tax receipts
that lessen the dependence on SACU revenues.
- A sustained reduction in GGGD/GDP.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that economic growth in Lesotho will be supported
by a gradual
recovery in its key economic partners, namely the US, Europe and
South Africa.
Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the SACU
revenue-sharing
formula that could negatively affect SACU revenues to Lesotho.
Fitch also
assumes AGOA will be recertified in 2017.
