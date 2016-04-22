(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s (Popular) issue of additional tier 1 high trigger contingent convertible perpetual preferred securities (AT1) a rating of 'B-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The notes are AT1 instruments with fully discretionary interest payments and are subject to conversion to common equity on a breach of the common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 7%, which is calculated on a 'phase-in' basis using Popular's individual and consolidated accounts. The rating of the securities is three notches below Popular's 'bb-' Viability Rating (VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for assigning ratings to hybrid instruments. The rating of the AT1 instrument takes into account the Positive Outlook on the bank's rating, reflecting Fitch's expectation of an improvement in its financial profile, as well as the bank's strong SME franchise. The rating also considers Popular's end-2015 CET1 ratio of 13.1% and a CET1 ratio of 16.1% on an unconsolidated basis, which provide it with a buffer from the equity conversion trigger level. Fitch expects the non-payment of interest on this instrument will occur before it breaches the notes' 7% CET1 trigger level, as Popular's Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) requirement was set at 10.25%. Payment of coupons is made with the parent's distributable reserves, which totalled EUR3.1bn at end-2015, the last available date. RATING SENSITIVITIES SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The notes' rating is primarily sensitive to a change in the VR. The securities' rating is also sensitive to changes in their notching from Popular's VR, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the VR. This may reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. Under Fitch's criteria, a one-notch upgrade of the AT1 instrument would be conditional upon a two-notch upgrade of Popular's VR. Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor Secondary Analyst Josu Fabo Director +44 20 3530 1513 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich, CFA Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1003034 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.