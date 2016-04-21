(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B'
rating to
Argentina's international bonds:
--USD2.75 billion maturing 2019 with a coupon of6.25%;
--USD4.5 billion maturing 2021 with a coupon of 6.875%;
--USD6.5 billion maturing 2026 with a coupon of 7.5%;
--USD2.75 billion maturing 2046 with a coupon of 7.625%.
The bond proceeds will be directed towards the payment of
settlement agreements
between Argentina and holdout creditors that did not participate
in the 2005 and
2010 bond debt restructurings with the balance being used for
general purposes
of the government.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
On March 22, 2016, Fitch upgraded Argentina's long-term local
currency IDR to
'B' with a Stable Outlook reflecting the improved consistency
and sustainability
of Argentina's policy framework, reduced external vulnerability,
and the
expected easing of fiscal financing constraints. These
improvements balance
risks related to relatively weak external liquidity, continued
macroeconomic
underperformance compared with peers, and deterioration of
public finances in
recent years.
The rating on Argentina's international bonds is above the
sovereign's current
long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'RD'.
At the time of
the local currency upgrade, Fitch indicated the resumption of
timely debt
service on defaulted bonds would lead to the upgrade of the
long-term foreign
currency IDR, most likely to the level of the long-term local
currency IDR.
Since the last review of Argentina's sovereign rating, the
government has
continued to make progress toward removing the injunction that
presently
constrains Argentina from servicing its restructured debt.
The Argentine congress has approved legislation to remove the
Lock Law and
Sovereign Payments Law (two pieces of legislation that prevented
authorities
from negotiating with holdouts), and the government has
successfully raised
funds to pay for the settlement with holdout creditors. On April
13, the Court
of Appeal confirmed these preconditions to lift the injunction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be sensitive to Argentina's sovereign rating
once it cures the
default on restructured debt. On the other hand, Argentina's
failure to cure its
default would result in a downgrade of the bond ratings. On
April 15 2016, Fitch
assigned an expected 'B(EXP)' rating to Argentina's
international bond issuance.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 15, 2016
