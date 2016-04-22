(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cyprus's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The
Outlooks are
Positive. The issue ratings on Cyprus's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed
at 'BB+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cyprus is undergoing a major financial sector, fiscal, and
economic adjustment
following the 2013 banking sector crisis and the ensuing EU/IMF
bail-out
programme. The country's early exit from the macroeconomic
adjustment programme
in March 2016 reflects a track record of fiscal consolidation,
progress in
financial sector restructuring and economic recovery.
A number of factors, however, continue to weigh heavily on
Cyprus's credit
profile. At close to 109% of GDP in 2015, gross general
government debt (GGGD)
is more than twice the 'B' median, reducing Cyprus's fiscal
scope to absorb
domestic or external shocks. With assets at 4x GDP, the banking
sector's
exceptionally weak asset quality undermines economic stability
and growth. The
country's weak external position implies that further economic
rebalancing may
be in prospect over the medium term.
Economic recovery is underway. GDP grew 1.6% in 2015, following
three years of
contraction resulting in a cumulative 11% loss of output until
end-2014. Fitch
projects GDP growth of around 2% per year for 2016-17, supported
by household
consumption benefitting from a decline in unemployment, and a
pickup in tourism
and investment.
Banks remain fundamentally weak and pose an ongoing risk to the
economy and
public finances. The ratio of consolidated sector NPEs
(non-performing
exposures) to total loans stood at 45% in December 2015, one of
the highest of
Fitch-rated sovereigns, though down from a peak of over 50% in
2014. Unreserved
problem loans, represented by gross NPEs minus system-wide
reserves, stood at
EUR16.9bn (97% of GDP) at end-2015, compared with total bank
capital of
EUR6.6bn.
Major steps have been taken to restructure the banking sector.
The new
regulatory framework put in place since 2015 has enhanced the
restructuring
toolkit and contributed to a rise in restructurings, albeit from
a low level.
However, some 30% of restructured loans since January 2014 were
in arrears
(including of short duration) by end-2015. Progress is ongoing
in bank
supervision, both through the central bank and the EU Single
Resolution Board,
in full effect from January 2016.
The economic recovery is also translating into improved sector
capitalisation
and liquidity. In a sign of increased confidence, the central
bank has reduced
its dependence on emergency liquidity assistance, to EUR3.4bn in
February 2016
from over EUR11bn in 2013. Deposits have been broadly stable
since capital flow
restrictions were lifted in April 2015.
Fiscal policy management has been strong, with the government
continuing to
over-achieve fiscal targets. Cyprus delivered a general
government deficit of
0.5% of GDP for 2015, after a deficit of 0.2% in 2014. Fitch
projects budget
surpluses of 0.2% and 1% of GDP for 2016 and 2017, respectively,
reflecting a
neutral fiscal stance that is supported by the economic
recovery. GGGD peaked at
108.9% of GDP in 2015, and is projected by Fitch to decline to
below 100% by
2017. Debt-management operations and cash buffers, which at
around 5.5% of GDP
fully cover 2016 financing needs, reduce refinancing risks.
At 128% of GDP in 2015, Cyprus's net external debt (NXD) is the
third-highest of
Fitch-rated sovereigns, reflecting a highly indebted private
sector and the
capital-intensive nature of the shipping industry. The current
account position
improved in 2015, albeit still a deficit of 3.6% of GDP in 2015.
Progress has been made with structural reforms, including
selling the Limassol
port and Casino. However, a number of bills are currently
awaiting discussion in
parliament following the May elections. The improved economy and
exit from the
adjustment programme could reduce the urgency for reform.
Negotiations for a reunification deal between Greek and Turkish
Cypriots are
underway. The likelihood of success and the terms of a potential
deal remain
uncertain. A deal would benefit both sides in the long term by
boosting the
Cypriot economy, giving the Greek side access to Turkey, and the
Turkish side
greater access to the rest of the world, but would likely entail
short-term cost
and uncertainties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to an upgrade
include:
- Further signs of a stabilisation in the banking sector,
including a pick-up in
loan restructurings
- Further track record of economic recovery and reduction in
private sector
indebtedness
- Continued fiscal adjustment leading to a decline in the
government debt-to-GDP
ratio
- Narrowing of the current account deficit and reduction in
external
indebtedness
- A sustained track record of market access at affordable rates
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action:
- Re-intensification of the banking crisis in Cyprus
- A reversal of fiscal discipline, resulting in a less
favourable trajectory in
debt-to-GDP
- A return to recession or deflation with adverse consequences
for public debt
- A lack of market access, putting pressure on government and
banking system
liquidity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging
around 2% of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.9%, an
average effective
interest rate of 3.6% and GDP deflator inflation of 1.3%. On the
basis of these
assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would fall steadily to around
85% by 2025.
Debt-reducing operations such as privatisation (EUR1.4bn by
2018) are not
incorporated in Fitch debt dynamics. Our projections also do not
include the
impact on GDP growth of potential gas reserves off the southern
shores of
Cyprus.
According to ECB rules, which exclude speculative-grade rated
borrowers from the
ECB scheme unless a bailout-related waiver is in place, Cyprus
is no longer
eligible for QE support. Fitch assumes that Cyprus will not need
QE support to
tap markets, although that could be more challenging in the
event of shocks or
less favourable market conditions.
Fitch's base case is for Greece to remain a member of the
eurozone, though it
recognises that a resurfacing of 'Grexit' fears is a risk.
Cyprus is exposed to
Greece mainly via confidence effects, as its financial ties have
been reduced
significantly. Banks no longer hold Greek government bonds and
are no longer
exposed to the Greek private sector. The subsidiaries of the big
four Greek
banks in Cyprus have also been ring-fenced.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director
+44 20 3530 1081
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
