(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Flowers
Foods' (FLO) new $150 million five-year senior unsecured term
loan. The term
loan ranks pari passu with existing unsecured debt and matures
April 19, 2021. A
full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding debt under
Flowers' revolving
credit facility and will not affect leverage. Pricing is
leverage-based and
ranges from LIBOR plus 0.75% to LIBOR plus 2.25%. The term loan
amortizes
quarterly at a rate of 2.5% of original principal for the first
three years,
6.25% for the fourth year, and then 11.25% until maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Position in Consolidating Industry: Flowers' ratings
reflect its leading
position as the second largest producer of baked goods in the
U.S., with annual
revenue of $3.8 billion and a strong portfolio of brands that
include Nature's
Own, Wonder, Tastykake, and Mrs. Freshley's. The company has
steadily increased
its market share in a mature and consolidating industry. Organic
revenue has
grown in the low-single-digit range in most years, increasing
1.2% in 2015, and
has been complemented by acquisitions, most recently the
purchase of organic
bread companies Alpine Valley and Dave's Killer Bread during
2015.
Modest Deleveraging Anticipated: Flowers's leverage increased
during 2015 due to
the above-mentioned acquisitions. Total debt/EBITDA increased to
2.2x for the
year ended Jan. 2, 2016, from 1.7x in the prior year period, and
total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR rose to 3.2x from 2.7x. Flowers' recently announced
$120 million
accelerated share repurchase program allows it to return cash to
shareholders
but the company has also committed to reducing debt as it has
done following
acquisitions. Fitch projects that free cash flow (FCF) will
exceed $100 million
annually and that leverage will return to pre-acquisition levels
by the end of
2017.
Expanded Footprint, Increased Efficiency: Acquisitions over the
past several
years have enhanced Flowers' geographic footprint, which now
reaches
approximately 85% of the U.S. population versus just over 50%
five years ago.
EBITDA margins are expected to expand from 11.9% at the end of
fiscal 2015
closer to management's long-term goal of 12% to 14% through
increased operating
efficiencies and cost reductions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Flowers
include:
--Organic sales growth in the low-single-digit range annually;
--EBITDA margin expands approximately 25 to 50 basis points in
2016 and 2017;
--FCF of at least $100 million annually;
--Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR returns to the mid-2.0x range over
the
intermediate term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--If Flowers demonstrates a commitment to maintain leverage
(total adjusted
debt-to-operating EBITDAR) in the low 2x range while generating
material free
cash flow. Fitch believes this is unlikely in the near- to
intermediate-term due
to the company's bolt-on acquisition strategy, which
periodically increases
leverage.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--A prolonged and significant drop in earnings and FCF,
potentially due to a
secular shift away from bakery products, a sizeable acquisition
or series of
acquisitions or change in financial strategy that results in
total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR remaining in the low-3x range or higher for an
extended period.
LIQUIDITY
Flowers' liquidity remains adequate. Liquidity is supported by
internally
generated cash flow and availability under a $500 million
revolver which matures
in April 2020 and a $200 million accounts receivable (A/R)
securitization
facility that expires August 2017. At Jan. 2, 2016, Flowers had
$323.1 million
available on its revolver and $2.1 million available under its
A/R facility. The
company typically maintains minimal cash on its balance sheet.
Flowers' credit facilities subject the company to a maximum
leverage ratio of
3.75x and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 4.5x. Aggregate
maturities of
long-term debt over the next three years totalled $74.7 million,
$292.2 million,
and $70 million at Jan. 2, 2016.
Fitch currently rates Flowers Foods as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60628
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-
Committee Chairperson
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: August 14, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.