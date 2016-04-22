(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon
Corporation (BK)
controlled its cost base in the first quarter of 2016 (1Q16) and
reported net
income of $804 million on revenue of $3.7 billion. Revenues were
flat from the
linked quarter and down modestly compared to the year-ago
period. BK continues
to focus on holding down its expenses, which remains the key
driver for
producing positive operating leverage, according to Fitch
Ratings.
BK's 1Q16 net income equated to a 0.93% annualized return on
average assets
(ROAA) up from both 0.86% in the sequential quarter and 0.88% a
year ago. The
company's adjusted 1Q16 annualized return on average common
equity (ROACE) was
9.7%, up from the 8.9% it generated in 4Q15 and 9.2% in 1Q15.
BK's returns this
quarter were stronger than the other U.S. Globally Systemic
Important Banks
(G-SIBs), reporting to date, which averaged ROACE of 7.3%. These
banks were
affected by volatile trading conditions and higher credit costs
related to
energy loans, which had less of an impact on BK given its
business model.
Total fee revenues were up 1% on a linked-quarter and down 1% on
a
year-over-year basis. Linked-quarter results mainly reflect
improvements in
depositary receipts due to higher dividend fees and lower money
market fee
waivers in investment management, clearing services and
corporate trust, offset
somewhat by seasonally weaker performance fees and lower
investment management
fees. Year-over-year results were affected by weaker foreign
exchange trading
and lower asset management fees due to net outflows, offset
somewhat by
lease-related gains and lower money market waivers. Management
indicated that
roughly half of money market fee waivers have been recovered
following the Fed's
December rate increase. Fitch regards overall performance to be
stable.
Net interest revenue (NIR) was up 1% on a sequential basis and
was up 5%
year-over-year due to 2- and 4- basis point (bp) improvements in
the net
interest margin (NIM), respectively, to 101bps. NIM expansion
was mainly driven
by the Fed's December rate hike, which lifted yields on cash
investments and
floating rate loans, offset by slightly higher deposit costs and
interest rate
hedges. Management noted deposit betas experienced were somewhat
lower than
anticipated, which led to lower deposit cost increases relative
to the Fed rate
increase. Fitch continues to believe BK's NIR is quite sensitive
to further
movements in short-term interest rates.
Expenses were down 2% sequentially and 3% year-over-year, as BK
remained focused
on driving incremental improvements across the company, leading
to reductions in
nearly all reported expense categories. BK continues to approach
expense
management as an ongoing process. During the quarter, it moved
staff to
lower-cost locations, brought more technology development
in-house, and lowered
its real estate footprint relative to previous quarters. Fitch
believes that in
a stronger rate and economic environment, much of the work BK
has done on the
expense front will become more evident through further increases
in operating
leverage.
Management indicated there could be some expense pressure for
the remainder of
the year due to regulatory investments needed to address
deficiencies identified
in BK's resolution plan. Regulators identified deficiencies
related to BK's
plans for continuing to provide critical services throughout
resolution under
Title I of Dodd-Frank (bankruptcy). Additionally, BK must also
make progress on
deficiencies in its legal entity rationalization framework by
the Oct. 1, 2016
resubmission deadline. Fitch does not view the lack of
acceptance of BK's
resolution plan by regulators to be indicative of the company's
current and
ongoing financial health. BK's ratings incorporate the
expectation that it will
satisfy the regulators' requirements around its resolution
planning.
BK's assets under management (AUM) through 1Q16 were $1.64
trillion, which is up
1% from 4Q15. The result was driven by modest net inflows in
liability-driven
investments, offset by outflows of index and equity investments.
Compared to
1Q15, AUM was down 5% due to unfavorable currency effects and
net outflows from
equity, index, and cash funds. Assets under custody and
administration (AUC/A)
were up 1% sequentially due to net new business and favorable
currency effects.
AUC/A totaled $29.1 trillion at the end of 1Q16.
BK's fully phased-in Basel III CET1 of 9.8% (advanced approach)
reported at the
end of 1Q16 improved by 30bps sequentially. The increase in CET1
was primarily
attributed to organic capital generation while risk-weighted
assets under the
advanced approach increased slightly. Other transitional Basel
III capital
ratios remain solid despite modestly decreasing due to
additional phase-in of
the full rules. BK also continues to exceed the fully phased-in
liquidity
coverage ratio (LCR) requirement.
The company continues to make progress toward achieving
compliance with the U.S.
supplementary leverage ratio (SLR), BK's binding constraint
capital ratio,
having now reached the required ratio at the consolidated level.
BK reported a
consolidated 5.1% SLR, which is up 20bps from the prior quarter.
BK also
reported that its main bank subsidiary, The Bank of New York
Mellon, had an
estimated 5.2% SLR, which improved 40bps during the quarter.
Improvements were
driven by capital generation and a reduction in average deposits
during the
quarter likely due in part to the Fed's rate movement, though
period-end
balances spiked due to clients 'dressing up' their balance
sheets for financial
reporting.
In Fitch's view, BK has thus far held off from implementing more
broad measures
to push client deposits off its balance sheet, preferring to
wait until closer
to the rule implementation date to possibly take more forceful
actions. U.S.
rules will require BK to have at least 5% at the holding company
and 6% at the
bank level. Fitch continues to believe that BK has adequate
levers and time to
bring itself into compliance well ahead of required
implementation, as
demonstrated this quarter by the achievement of compliance at
the holding
company level.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
