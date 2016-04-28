(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, April 28 (Fitch) Weaker bank earnings in the
first quarter
were not a surprise given the macroeconomic backdrop that
included fears of a
global slowdown, negative interest rates in the US,
energy-related concerns and
a strong dollar, according to Fitch Ratings. The first-quarter
2016 results for
the largest 17 US banks were lower from a year ago for 12 of the
17 banks.
Given the prolonged low interest rate environment and relatively
weak economic
trends, absolute earnings remain lackluster, with a return on
assets (ROA), on
average, of around 90 bps. Energy-related credit costs and
market volatility
primarily affected results. Offsetting these trends was some
margin help from
the December rate hike and generally lower expenses.
Weaker oil prices have affected provisioning despite prices
rebounding from
their lows in January. Continued price volatility is expected,
and we still view
weak energy prices as an earnings headwind and not a capital
event for
Fitch-rated banks, although the ultimate secondary effects are
difficult to
measure.
Given the macroeconomic environment, the number of future rate
hikes is looking
less certain, providing little uplift to bank earning this year.
In December,
the Federal Reserve's "dot plot" suggested four interest rate
increases in 2016,
while the recent March 2016 FOMC projections had the median Fed
Funds rate at
0.875% at year-end 2016, implying just two increases. Some banks
are now
modeling just one rate hike during the year. In first-quarter
2016, there were
increasing concerns of negative interest rates and the
possibility that the Fed
would have to backtrack from its December hike, although those
conversations
have slowed recently.
Additionally, capital markets results for the five large global
trading and
universal banks were down considerably versus a year ago,
falling on average 22%
from a solid first-quarter 2015. The first quarter is typically
the strongest
and tapers off throughout the year. Given good backlogs in
investment banking
cited at the large banks, investment banking revenues may
improve over the
course of the year, although markets-related activities may
remain under
pressure.
For more information, please see our special report titled "U.S.
Banking
Quarterly Comment: 1Q16; Energy Drives Weaker Results," dated
April 2016, which
is available on our website at www.fitchratings.com
