(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SANTIAGO, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a dashboard report examining the performance of Peru's insurance industry during the second half of 2015. Key items covered include analysis of the current economic framework and its impact on insurance, premium growth trends, sector profitability and short-term challenges facing industry. Fitch expects attractive growing rates for almost all insurance business lines throughout 2016 despite the tighter economic growth expected for the country. However, a bill recently approved by congress allows withdrawing savings at the age of retirement, and this will likely constrain the annuities business in the short and medium term. In 2015, gross written premiums for the Peruvian insurance industry grew 15.7%, reaching PEN11,744 million (USD3,506 million), above 2014's growth (12%) and above the last three year's average growth (12.1%). Growth was extensive for the majority of insurance branches with financial business lines and property insurance seeing the sharpest improvements. The full report, 'Peru's Insurance Performance Dashboard 2H15', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link. Contacts: Rodrigo Salas Senior Director +562 2499 3309 Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Limitada Alcantara 200, Office 202 Santiago, Chile Santiago Recalde Associate director +562 2 499-3327 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Peru's Insurance Performance Dashboard (Second-Half 2015) here