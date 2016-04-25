(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caisse
Nationale des
Autoroutes' (CNA) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook, and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F1+'. CNA's long-term senior unsecured bonds have been
affirmed at 'AA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Under its rating of public-sector entities criteria, Fitch
classifies CNA as a
credit-linked entity of the state of France (AA/Stable/F1+), and
equalises CNA's
ratings with those of the sovereign. In Fitch's view, CNA's
status as an
administrative public agency (EPA) reflects the ultimate
responsibility of the
French state for CNA's solvency and liquidity, alongside the
sovereign's close
monitoring and control of the entity.
As an EPA, CNA cannot be liquidated or go bankrupt, and is
allowed to access
state emergency financial support mechanisms such as emergency
loans or the
purchase of CNA bonds by the Ministry of Finance. Fitch
estimates that these
mechanisms will be deployed in a timely manner in case of need.
CNA has no
equity and its liabilities are modest compared with the state's
funding
capacity. Also, according to the covenants between CNA and the
motorway
concessions companies (MCCs), MCCs loans from CNA become
immediately and fully
due and payable if their net debt exceeds 7x their EBITDA and if
their EBITDA
does not cover at least 2.2x their financial charges.
The French state exercises direct control over CNA through its
board (seven out
of eight board members are civil servants) and an ongoing audit
is carried out
by the two sponsors, The Ministry of Finance and The Ministry of
Transport. As
an EPA, CNA is subject to public law, follows public accounting
rules and is
subject to the ultimate control of the National audit court.
CNA's day-to-day
administration and financial management is sub-contracted to
Caisse des Depots
et Consignations (CDC, AA/Stable/F1+).
CNA mainly acts as a debt-amortising structure. It was created
to provide pooled
funding for state-owned MCCs. As most of the MCCs were
privatised from 2001 and
2006, they can no longer access CNA for funding. CNA is now in
charge of
matching loan reimbursements from these private MCCs with its
own debt repayment
schedule until all debt stock is redeemed. However, CNA still
provides funding
to two state-owned tunnel operators. CNA's debt decreased to
EUR5.9bn at
end-2015 from EUR7.5bn at end-2014, and is expected to fall to
around EUR1.1bn
at end-2018. Most of the privatised MCCs' loans will mature in
the coming three
years, leaving the loans taken by the two public tunnel
operators as CNA's only
debt by end-2018.
MCCs benefit from a diversified user base and a predictable
regulatory
framework. Their revenues grew 3.9% in 2014, supported by 2%
traffic growth.
Their debt remained fairly stable since 2011, and MCCs have been
compliant with
CNA's financial covenants.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the French sovereign's ratings will be mirrored in
CNA's ratings. An
unfavourable change in CNA's legal framework could also lead to
negative rating
action.
