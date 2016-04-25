(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed VIVAT NV's
(VIVAT) insurance
entities, SRLEV N.V. and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen N.V.
(together, VIVAT
Insurance), at Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'BBB' ratings.
The Outlooks are
Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects VIVAT's strong solvency position, lower
financial
leverage and low but improved profitability in 2015. The ratings
also benefit
from a renewed strategic focus under the ownership of
China-based Anbang Group
Holdings Co. Ltd (Anbang), and a strong franchise in the Dutch
insurance market.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that VIVAT
will improve its
earnings and debt servicing capabilities through operational
efficiencies,
portfolio adjustments, a re-branding and streamlining its
distribution channels.
Fitch understands from VIVAT that the regulatory framework in
which VIVAT
operates ring-fences its capitalisation and protects
policyholders due to
restrictions on the minimum capital position and dividend
payments.
At end-December 2015, VIVAT's regulatory Solvency I ratio was
240%. The Solvency
II ratio (calculated based on the standard formula) was
estimated at around
160%. VIVAT Insurance's financial leverage ratio (FLR) improved
to 21% in 2015
from 38% pre-capital injection in 2014 (26% post-capital
injection).
VIVAT's profitability and coverage of interest expenses improved
in 2015
following an IFRS profit of EUR109m (2014: loss of EUR612m).
Interest expenses
are also likely to reduce in 2016 following the repayment by
VIVAT of a EUR250m
loan from SNS Bank in December 2015. However, Fitch believes
that VIVAT's
underlying profitability is likely to remain under pressure in
the coming years
from low interest rates and fierce competition in the Dutch
insurance market.
VIVAT Insurance's ratings are underpinned by the companies'
strong presence in
the Dutch insurance market, notably in life and pensions. SRLEV
N.V. ranks third
among Dutch life insurers, with a market share of around 15%.
REAAL
Schadeverzekeringen is a significant, albeit smaller, non-life
player, with a 5%
market share.
VIVAT (formerly REAAL NV) was sold in 2015 by SNS REAAL NV to
Anbang. Fitch
views VIVAT as strategically 'Important' to its parent and
Anbang's ownership of
VIVAT as neutral to its ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIVAT Insurance's ratings could be upgraded if the companies
return to
profitability in line with the 'BBB' rating category (for
example, if Fitch
expects a return on equity - 5.4% in 2015 - to remain above 3%
on a sustained
basis), while maintaining overall capital strength.
VIVAT Insurance's ratings may be downgraded on material losses
in 2016, or if
the group regulatory solvency ratio on a Solvency II basis falls
below 150%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003118
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.