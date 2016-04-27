(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
Indonesia-based
PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) National Long-Term
Rating at 'AAA(idn)'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation is based on our expectation that Telkomsel will
maintain its
market lead over its closest competitors and a strong financial
profile. We
estimate the company's financial metrics will remain robust with
positive free
cash flow and net debt/EBITDA below 1.0x
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leadership to Continue: Fitch believes Telkomsel will to
continue be the
largest mobile operator in Indonesia by subscribers as there is
a big gap
between the company and its closest competitors. Telkomsel has
more than 152
million subscribers at end-2015, compared with PT Indosat Tbk's
(Indosat,
BBB/Stable/AAA(idn)) more than 69 million, PT Hutchison 3
Indonesia's around 55
million and PT XL Axiata Tbk's (XL, BBB/Stable/AAA(idn)) more
than 41 million.
More Subscribers, Greater Investment: Fitch believes that
Telkomsel will
continue to outperform its competitors in terms of net
subscriber additions and
network investment. The company added 12 million new subscribers
in 2015 (2014:
9 million) while its three closest competitors added less than 7
million each.
Telkomsel plans to invest IDR13trn in capex in 2016 of which 80%
will be used
for network rollout - while XL and Indosat will spend less than
IDR8trn each.
Telkomsel has more than 103,000 base transceiver stations (BTS)
with more than
54,000 3G/4G BTS, which puts it far ahead of Indosat and XL with
fewer than
56,000 each, of which fewer than 32,000 are 3G/4G.
Solid Growth, Minimal Margin Erosion: Fitch expects Telkomsel's
revenue to
increase in the high-single digits annually in 2016-2017, driven
by solid growth
in data revenue (43% in 2015). This will be supported by higher
adoption of
3G/4G compatible devices, increased data bundling and growth in
data usage.
EBITDA margin will gradually decline, as less profitable data
services replace
traditional voice and short messaging services. We nonetheless
estimate that
EBITDA margin will remain healthy at 54%-55% during 2016-2017.
Robust Financial Profile: Telkomsel's cash flow generation is
likely to remain
solid. Fitch expects Telkomsel to continue generating positive
free cash flow
while spending 17%-18% of revenue as capex and distributing 80%
of its net
income as dividends. Leverage will remain low with net
debt/EBITDA below 1.0x
until 2018.
Data-Driven Growth: Fitch believes data service will be the main
driver for the
mobile industry as the increasing smartphone penetration will
lead to the
migration of customers to 3G/4G services. We also expect price
discipline to
continue amid a more benign competitive environment in 2016.
Telcos are likely
to focus on offering larger data bundles rather than competing
on price.
Industry consolidation and smaller telcos' emphasis on improving
profitability
have helped to stabilise data tariffs.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Telkomsel
include:
- High single-digit revenue growth annually in 2016-2018
- Gradual narrowing of EBITDA margin as less-profitable data
services replace
voice and text services
- Capex/revenue of 17%-18%
- Dividend payout ratio of 80%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
No positive rating action is possible as the company is already
at the highest
level on the National Rating scale.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A significant increase in shareholder return or a major
debt-funded
acquisition could lead to a negative rating action. However,
this is unlikely in
the short to medium term given the large ratings headroom.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 29886812
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.