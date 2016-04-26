(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
proposed
spin-off of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited's
(Lifestyle; BBB-/Stable)
China business will substantially reduce capex requirements and
thus improve the
company's financial profile. However, this will mean the company
will rely
entirely on its Hong Kong stores, where sales are declining. As
a result, Fitch
does not see positive rating pressure in the next 12-18 months.
Lifestyle recently announced a plan to spin off its China
business by
distributing shares in the business to existing shareholders.
The China business
includes three department stores in Shanghai, Suzhou and Dalian,
and a
commercial complex in Shanghai that is under construction. The
commercial
complex will include rental premises, office buildings, and the
company's second
store in Shanghai. The company also owns an equity stake in
Beiren Group, a
leading retailer in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province. Lifestyle's
China business
accounted for just 20% of revenue and 10% of segment profit in
2015. At the same
time, most of the planned capex for the group in 2016-2018 will
be for the new
Shanghai commercial complex.
After the deal is completed, Lifestyle will comprise mainly of
the Hong Kong
assets, namely SOGO Causeway Bay and SOGO TST. The Hong Kong
business is highly
profitable (46% EBITDA margin in 2015) and operating leverage is
low as the
company owns the property for SOGO Causeway Bay. Despite a
weakening retail
environment and Fitch's expectation for mid-to-high single-digit
decline in
revenues in 2016, Fitch expects the Hong Kong business to remain
free cash flow
positive as there is little capex needed in the next few years.
