(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spanish
insurer Mapfre SA's
(Mapfre) core operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Ratings
at 'A-' and Mapfre SA's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'.
The Outlooks on
the ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Mapfre's sustained
robust operating
performance and consistently strong capitalisation, despite
difficult economic
conditions in the markets in which the group operates. This
resilience is also
reflected in the group operating companies' IFS ratings being
one notch higher
than the Spanish sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable).
In 2015, Mapfre demonstrated resilient underwriting performance
despite a number
of challenges in its core markets. The group reported a combined
ratio of 98.6%
in 2015 (2014: 95.8%). The increase in the combined ratio was
mainly driven by
weather-related losses in the US in 1Q15, which contributed 1.3%
to the loss
ratio. However, Mapfre's five-year average combined ratio
remains strong at
96.5% and Fitch expects the group to maintain robust
underwriting performance.
Fitch considers Mapfre strongly capitalised, based on a 'Strong'
score from
Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model (FBM). Shareholders' funds
declined 6% in 2015
to EUR8.6bn, driven by currency depreciation in major Latin
American countries -
a core market for Mapfre - and lower market value of the group's
investment
portfolio in the second quarter. Mapfre also has a substantial
amount of
goodwill on its balance sheet, equivalent to 24% of
shareholders' funds.
However, the group's regulatory Solvency I ratio remains strong,
at 255% at
end-2015 (end-2014: 259%). The group's Solvency II ratio was
also strong at 168%
at end-3Q15.
The ratings also reflect Mapfre's strong franchise and access to
distribution in
Spain and Latin America, particularly Brazil. Mapfre is the
tenth-largest
European insurer and the second-largest insurance group in Latin
America.
The ratio of Spanish fixed income instruments to shareholders
funds, however,
remained high at 157% in 2015 (2014: 142%), which leaves Mapfre
substantially
exposed to the Spanish economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mapfre's ratings could be downgraded if exposure to the Spanish
insurance market
or sovereign debt results in investment losses with a material
impact on the
group's capitalisation. Mapfre's ratings could also be
downgraded if the Spanish
sovereign is downgraded.
Factors that could trigger an upgrade include an upgrade of
Spain's sovereign
rating, together with strong group capitalisation or exposure to
Spanish
sovereign debt falling below 100% of group shareholders' funds.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Mapfre Espana Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A.; Mapfre
Global Risks S.A.;
Mapfre Vida S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros; and Mapfre Re Compania
de Reaseguros
S.A.
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Mapfre SA
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+''; Outlook Stable
EUR700m 5.921% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017
affirmed at
'BBB-'
