(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spanish insurer Mapfre SA's (Mapfre) core operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A-' and Mapfre SA's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of the ratings reflects Mapfre's sustained robust operating performance and consistently strong capitalisation, despite difficult economic conditions in the markets in which the group operates. This resilience is also reflected in the group operating companies' IFS ratings being one notch higher than the Spanish sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable). In 2015, Mapfre demonstrated resilient underwriting performance despite a number of challenges in its core markets. The group reported a combined ratio of 98.6% in 2015 (2014: 95.8%). The increase in the combined ratio was mainly driven by weather-related losses in the US in 1Q15, which contributed 1.3% to the loss ratio. However, Mapfre's five-year average combined ratio remains strong at 96.5% and Fitch expects the group to maintain robust underwriting performance. Fitch considers Mapfre strongly capitalised, based on a 'Strong' score from Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model (FBM). Shareholders' funds declined 6% in 2015 to EUR8.6bn, driven by currency depreciation in major Latin American countries - a core market for Mapfre - and lower market value of the group's investment portfolio in the second quarter. Mapfre also has a substantial amount of goodwill on its balance sheet, equivalent to 24% of shareholders' funds. However, the group's regulatory Solvency I ratio remains strong, at 255% at end-2015 (end-2014: 259%). The group's Solvency II ratio was also strong at 168% at end-3Q15. The ratings also reflect Mapfre's strong franchise and access to distribution in Spain and Latin America, particularly Brazil. Mapfre is the tenth-largest European insurer and the second-largest insurance group in Latin America. The ratio of Spanish fixed income instruments to shareholders funds, however, remained high at 157% in 2015 (2014: 142%), which leaves Mapfre substantially exposed to the Spanish economy. RATING SENSITIVITIES Mapfre's ratings could be downgraded if exposure to the Spanish insurance market or sovereign debt results in investment losses with a material impact on the group's capitalisation. Mapfre's ratings could also be downgraded if the Spanish sovereign is downgraded. Factors that could trigger an upgrade include an upgrade of Spain's sovereign rating, together with strong group capitalisation or exposure to Spanish sovereign debt falling below 100% of group shareholders' funds. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Mapfre Espana Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A.; Mapfre Global Risks S.A.; Mapfre Vida S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros; and Mapfre Re Compania de Reaseguros S.A. IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Mapfre SA Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+''; Outlook Stable EUR700m 5.921% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017 affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Associate Director +44 203 530 1532 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168